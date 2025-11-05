I think learning about design and appreciating it could feel more like a candy shop than a cold museum — and I haven’t been able to find a lot of design resources that do it like that, so I am going to try to make one!

Design Dive is a new column for everyone who loves great design but often feels a bit alienated by the pretense. We gravitate toward independent makers, vivid color, objects with personality and story. We want our spaces to feel beautiful, unique, elegant, and vivid. And I think that appreciation and exploration should feel like a better experience.

I’ll share what genuinely delights — new releases, small brands doing something unique, beautiful objects. Think of it as your briefing on design that’s actually fun, with no fear of “getting it wrong.” Design Dive (or you can call it DD if you’re feeling it) will have short tidbits of home decor, hospitality, interior spaces, products, and keep you up to date on generally beautiful things.

If you’ve ever felt like design spaces weren’t quite for you, welcome. This is a place where we can be giddy about polka dots together.

I am making Feeling! Magazine the intersection of joy and design.

Here is my first Design Dive, curated for you. I would love to know what you think about this new column in the comments!

This column, exclusively for supporting subscribers, will also include a design concierge service in the comments. Ask anything! Shopping advice, second opinions, color palette help — and you will hear back from me personally.

Xenia Taler Rollover Plates

Colorful dinnerware brand, Xenia Taler, is launching a new collection that is an absolute delight. The “Rolli” collection is set to launch this November, any day now. They are currently hosting a giveaway on Instagram, where you can win a set of their plates before they release. The “rolled edge” style of plate has been circulating for a little while, but I think Xenia Taler can make the pieces more affordable with their melamine material. The company is based in Toronto and has been making durable, colorful dinnerware out of sustainable materials since 1996.

I am eager to snatch up some of these for dinner, and even to use them as serving trays!

Damson Madder’s Papier Collab