The Grim History of Barbie

As we near the summer of Barbie movie magic, a certain shade of pink appears everywhere. Bubblegum shades and hot pink hues have taken over this summer of 2023, driving decor and fashion trends.

I don’t mind it one bit.

Whether you are sick of the pink trend or can’t get enough of it, the story behind the creative process of Barbie’s origin might capture your attention. It reads much more like a true crime story than I anticipated. Buckle up for a sixties tabloid drama. Drugs, guns, and castles included.

We have to start with an ongoing, ugly power struggle between a man and a woman who have two VERY different sides of the story.

Let’s start with Jack Ryan.

Jack, a Yale graduate, wielded his engineering prowess to create specialized missiles during the Cold War. The Pentagon eagerly purchased his groundbreaking creations. Yes, THE Pentagon.

But Jack's career took an unexpected twist when he joined the toy startup, Mattel. His space-age technology expertise and innovative mindset earned him the trust of Ruth and Elliot Handler, the founders of Mattel, who appointed him as the head designer.

Leading a brilliant team, Jack's creative genius gave birth to iconic toys like Hot Wheels, Barbie, and Chatty Cathy. He held the position of Vice President of Research and Development and even holds the original patent for Barbie.

Jack led a life far from the broadcasted family values at Mattel. Behind closed doors, he lived a life immersed in the elite and scandalous world of Hollywood, all within the walls of his very own castle. Yes, you read that right—a real-life castle served as the backdrop for his extravagant and debaucherous adult parties, fueled by the presence of cocaine and various other drugs.

Marriage was no obstacle for Jack, as he walked down the aisle a total of five times, with a revolving door of girlfriends throughout his life. It's worth noting that his first wife's name was Barbara, an intriguing coincidence considering his role in shaping the iconic Barbie.

However, Jack's controversial actions go beyond his multiple marriages and endless string of relationships. He is accused of attempting to mold his partners into real-life versions of the famous doll. Tragically, one of his ex-wives even succumbed to a heart attack, brought on by the pressures of anorexia she developed while striving to maintain Barbie's unrealistic proportions. It was reported that she pushed herself to the limits, trying to keep up with Jack's grueling three-day-a-week fitness regimen solely to achieve Barbie's legendary legs.

In a disturbing turn of events, Jack went as far as offering reconstructive surgery to one of his girlfriends, all in an effort to sculpt her into what he considered a "Barbie figure."

This darker side of Jack's life reveals a troubling narrative that clashes with the innocence and joy associated with the beloved Barbie brand. It serves as a stark reminder of the damaging effects unrealistic beauty standards can have on individuals and the tragic consequences that can arise from pursuing such unattainable ideals.

The couple behind Mattel, Ruth & Elliot Handler, had massive financial success with Jack’s help — yet Ruth resented Jack.

Meet Ruth.

She originally brought Jack the inspiration for Barbie from a European vacation. Ruth embarked on a trip, where her daughter, also named Barbara, discovered a captivating doll in a German shop. This doll, with its blonde locks and curvaceous figure, ignited a spark within Ruth's mind. She immediately shared her find with Jack, urging him to bring this doll to life.

The first Barbie doll

However, as Barbie skyrocketed to success, Jack basked in the limelight, garnering attention and acclaim. Meanwhile, Ruth found herself simmering with a mixture of disgust at Jack's playboy lifestyle and perhaps a tinge of jealousy towards his growing notoriety.