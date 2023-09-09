Florida is the land of endless sunshine, white sandy beaches, strange headlines, and a design aesthetic that's as unique as it is captivating. If you find yourself in any classic seafood place on a dock, or in an old seaside motel — you will find a remarkably similar aesthetic. Fish, mermaids, vibrant colors, and general kitsch.

Perhaps because Florida is often at the center of headline politics (or beef with a theme park) its glamour is surpassed by its weirdness. Maybe it’s our violent, unbelievable, or violently unbelievable headlines (here’s one from this week). Or it could be the onslaught of hurricanes and alligators that make it seem a little less-than-dreamy.

I get it. It’s wacky. Florida is a strange peninsula with cities so uniquely diverse from one another, that it can feel like many states (or worlds!) within one state. Just an hour away from Mickey Mouse there is nothing but cows and farmers. 2 hours from there and you are in a washed-up surf town.

I am here to advocate that perhaps the unifying factor across the massive peninsula is the colorful, kitsch aesthetic. There is cohesion in Florida's design unlike any other state, I argue.

Categories of Kitsch we will explore:

Shells & Mermaids (plus sea cows) Dead Fish Motel Chic Souvenir Shops

A little personal background: I am a 6th generation Floridian, stemming from pioneer ancestors in Arcadia (a town with only 7,500 people in it as of 2021) who drove cattle and worked in the citrus industry.

I grew up in the suburbs of central FL, traveling to the beach every summer, and exploring springs and rivers all year around. No matter where I travel, there is something I find specifically magical about Florida. And I think it’s the absurdity of our design. I love it.

A bass-shaped mailbox is commonplace. Dolphin shower curtains are what all of my friends had growing up. And topless mermaid fountains are rampant in neighborhoods hours from the sea.

Shells & Mermaids

Shells have held a special place in Florida's heart long before the first tourists arrived. Florida's coastline boasts some of the most diverse seashell collections in the world, and these natural treasures still inspire art and design (and tie-dye t-shirts for tourists).