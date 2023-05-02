Summer is nearly upon us!

And you are officially part of the Dive Club! The Design Dive series will be a recurring editorial where I gather inspiration that sparks joy and embed practical design advice to sharpen your skills. The aesthetic focus will change, but the breezy structure will always feel like a joy to read.

For this week’s focus, I am drawn to the sun. Florida has already hit peak summer temperatures, and I am in full-summer mode. Inspired by my favorite season, this first edition of the Design Dive series is focused on the ever-inspiring nostalgic summer.

Get your tanning oil and striped towel, and get ready for a countdown of summer design inspiration!

10. SUMMER DESIGN TIPS:

If you want to make your space feel a little more like summer (even if you are somewhere that doesn’t feel like summer yet) here are a few practical ideas:

• Keep as much window light in the home as possible — pull back all the curtains and blinds!

• Use citrus scents in your home to create an illusion of fresh summer air

• Swap out jewel tones for vibrant colors! (Pastel was trending last summer, but this year will be all about the bright & bold pops)

