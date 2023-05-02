Summer is nearly upon us!
And you are officially part of the Dive Club! The Design Dive series will be a recurring editorial where I gather inspiration that sparks joy and embed practical design advice to sharpen your skills. The aesthetic focus will change, but the breezy structure will always feel like a joy to read.
For this week’s focus, I am drawn to the sun. Florida has already hit peak summer temperatures, and I am in full-summer mode. Inspired by my favorite season, this first edition of the Design Dive series is focused on the ever-inspiring nostalgic summer.
Get your tanning oil and striped towel, and get ready for a countdown of summer design inspiration!
This compilation of summer commercials from the 80s will have you wishing for simpler times and bigger hair
Vacation Inc. is the queen of the summer aesthetic — with a lust-worthy product line and inspiring design — the products scream summer forever. My most wanted item is the signature perfume with the fragrance notes as follows:
“TOP NOTES: Petitgrain essence, Coconut water, Coconut milk
HEART NOTES: Bergamot, Solar Musk, Banana, Pineapple
BASE NOTES: Pool Water, Swimsuit Lycra, Sea Salt”
In addition to Vacation’s incredible line of sunscreen, they have an online radio station that you can customize and blast your summer tunes from. The website has an incredible design and was made with nostalgia in mind. It is worth clicking around on, just for a little boost of joy.
Dolphin & Flamingo sources incredible South Florida-inspired furniture with the 80s laminate look of dreams. Lay down in a bright pink bed, or store your bikinis in a neon lilac dresser and feel like you are in a Miami condo (in the 80s).
Baggu’s summer collection is full of turf and pool water and I cannot imagine a summer look better than this.
Bring the ocean home with Color Theory Tea’s Seafoam Green Tea Blend. Notes of jasmine and orange peel will make you feel like you are still by the sea. Brew over ice for a refreshing summer beverage of leisure. Or brew it hot and make ocean waves part of your sleepytime routine.
The brand Business & Pleasure has taken “Outdoor Nostalgia” very seriously and created a line of backyard and beach accessories that are classic yet whimsical. Feel like you are the host of an elaborate garden party with vintage-style umbrellas, and striped floating inner tubes.
Step up your beach picnic game with an insulated tote from Sunnylife. Don’t miss their collection of incredible outdoor games that will entertain everyone in your family (and look so beautiful!)
Do you have products, inspiration, or ideas that fit the summer aesthetic? I’d love to see what you found! Leave a comment for our community of design divers below:
Remember your summer forever with an easy-to-carry colorful Kodak film camera. I purchased the red edition and it has already become a summer staple.
10. SUMMER DESIGN TIPS:
If you want to make your space feel a little more like summer (even if you are somewhere that doesn’t feel like summer yet) here are a few practical ideas:
• Keep as much window light in the home as possible — pull back all the curtains and blinds!
• Use citrus scents in your home to create an illusion of fresh summer air
• Swap out jewel tones for vibrant colors! (Pastel was trending last summer, but this year will be all about the bright & bold pops)
