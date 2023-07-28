Ceramic artist, Angel Oloshive, creates gradient rainbow pottery that absolutely dazzle (I think fondly of the ‘I wish I wish with all my heart’ stone from Dragon Tales)

Design School*

Welcome to a little preview of a new series for our supporting subscribers!

If you want to ensure access to every future lesson in Design School, make sure you are subscribed!

We will break down interior design principles in helpful, bite-sized references for everyday home-loving. The series will slowly populate like a colorful (cute) design reference dictionary for you.

Ever wonder what size rug fits with your couch? How high should art be hung above a piece of furniture? Or how to combine colors well?

The principles and basics are often (for whatever reason) hard to find. My hope is to create easy-to-understand resources for your reference as you make your space feel like sunshine.

P.S. I am both a designer and a teacher — so this is a passion intertwined!

P.S. P.S. Don’t forget to have fun and break the rules sometimes too!

How to Shop for & Hang Curtains

Let’s Talk Curtains:

To decide what size curtain rod you need: Measure the length of your window from one outer frame to the other, then add 4 inches to each side. Mark lightly with a pencil.

Where to hang the rod: Measure (at least) four inches up from the pencil markings.

How much material to order: Measure the FULL length of the curtain rod, and multiply it by one-half or two. If you want the heavily pleated look, go for two!

How long the curtains should be: (See the graphic below for reference) It depends on what style of curtain you are aiming for — but it is generally better to aim for longer, rather than shorter. You can always hem material that was too long. Many professionals recommend the curtains stop 3/4” to 1 1/4” above the floor. But you can get funky and do a pooled-up look instead!

Favorite spots for curtain shopping:

West Elm: Order curtains in custom fabrics. Their color palette is delicious — and velvet blackout curtains are incredible for the bedroom.

Amazon: Ordering without feeling the material can sometimes get you something you don’t like, but the ease of Amazon is typing in the exact measurements you need for your window. Also, incredibly cost-effective.

Pepper Home: For completely custom curtains. Coastal-looking patterns included.

Nicetown: For customizing EVERY aspect of the curtains

