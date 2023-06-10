Dog Days of Summer
Dogs in fine art, nostalgic outdoor chairs, and a gift for our supporting subscribers.
Fantastic balloon floral bouquets are absolute eye candy (beware: they will not wilt, but can pop)
Noir Coffee Shop Saint Florentin by Argia Architecture is a Parisian cafe with walls inspired by mossy shapes — it’s like you can smell the *digital* espresso while you browse
Schoolhouse releases folding outdoor chairs that are reminiscent of the same ones my grandparents had in the yard my entire childhood
Ceramic artist, Paula Atelier, creates baloonesque letter art that dazzles, allowing for custom word decor
Wavy area rugs by Pieces create a colorful oasis in every room of the house with unique shapes
Color Theory Tea boxed sachets of Golden Hour are the relief you need for any summery allergy-induced sore throat
For your weekly dose of whimsy, I’ve honed in on the magic of dogs in works of art. My camera roll is full of photos of my dog, Genevieve. And I feel like these pieces are the equivalent of that adoration…on a much bigger scale.
Here are some essential works of dogs depicted by artists.
Yoshitomo Nara
Yoshitomo Nara is a renowned Japanese artist known for his distinct style and his captivating portrayals of dogs in his artworks. His famous works with this little white dog are interpreted as a quirky representation of innocence.
David Hockney
David Hockney is celebrated for his diverse body of work which includes paintings, drawings, prints, and photography. While not exclusively focused on dogs, Hockney has painted his beloved dachshunds, Stanley and Boodgie, in several adorable artworks, showcasing his affection for these loyal companions.
My favorite aspect of his paintings is the little pink bellies he paints on the dogs.
Pablo Picasso
Lump was Picasso's beloved Dachshund, who became his muse and often accompanied him in his studio. Picasso's connection with Lump inspired him to create art as a tribute to his cherished companion.
William Wegman
William Wegman is an American artist known for his playful and silly works featuring sleek, grey Weimaraner dogs. His art includes photography, video, drawing, and painting. Wegman's unique approach involves collaborating with his own dogs, named Man Ray and Fay Ray, to create whimsical (honestly a little spooky sometimes) and imaginative compositions.
