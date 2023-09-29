While some of us don't get to see any drastic seasonal change take place outside this fall, there’s still plenty of fun to be had in decorating your space, putting a sweater on just for *vibes*, or in this case, watching… MOVIES :)

Embrace the new season by diving into some classic and unique films that capture the essence of autumn, both in setting and spirit.

As a movie lover and avid watcher, I’ve curated a watchlist of movies for you that I think are perfect for the fall season. Some are more obvious picks, but I threw a few wildcard ones you may not expect.

Wishing you a season of many movie nights!

FANTASTIC MR. FOX (2009) There’s so much of this film that just feels like fall. Orange tones, apple cider, family dysfunction… Director Wes Anderson's stop-motion animated film adaptation of the classic Roald Dahl story is a visual feast, especially with its autumnal color palette. The cunning Mr. Fox, along with his friends, sets out on an adventure that's both whimsical and full of heart.

THE MEYEROWITZ STORIES (2017) This one flew under the radar undeservedly. It's a quirky and intimate drama starring Adam Sandler (give ‘em a chance) Ben Stiller, the legendary Dustin Hoffman, and Elizabeth Marvel. These and a few more make up the dysfunctional Meyerowitz family, beautifully portrayed against the backdrop of New York's art scene.

TWIN PEAKS (1990) Want something longer than a film but not quite the marathon of a Potter viewing? Check out one of my and Jenna’s favorite cult classics. David Lynch's season one of his enigmatic series will make you ask lots of questions and will answer… some of them. But it’s the journey that matters with David Lynch.