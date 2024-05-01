Feeling: Maine in the Summer
A collection of objects, films, and inspiration that feel like summer in Maine.
I am starting a new series that feels very right. In an effort to bring my color dots to life and further explore things I love, I am creating lists (I love lists) that convey certain feelings (I love most feelings). It’s pretty straightforward. It feels like this book I had in middle school. And I hope this Substack, aptly named “Feeling,” becomes a sort of collection of these very specific curations.
A List of Things That Feel Like Maine in the Summer:
This fish-shaped lemon squeezer from Soleil
Found at a darling real-life Portland brick-and-mortar, this lemon squeezer is a summer dining crowning jewel. You slide a lemon slice in, and when you squeeze the handle, it looks as if the fish is gently and kindly spitting fresh-squeezed juice into your cup. He is only $13.
Old Whaling Co. Seaweed & Sea Salt Scent
This amazing small business scent has notes of Sea Spray, Bergamot, Sand Jasmine, Rosewood, Musk, Lavender, and Sage. You may not be living a Northeast Cottage life, but at least you can smell like it.
3. The Boat Tote is back!
L.L. Bean boat totes with random phrases embroidered are flooding social media. You can’t beat a classic.
4. Spring Snap Pea Salad from Graza
Okay. Imagine this salad on a beautiful porch dining set under strong lights and a cool Maine breeze. I approve of the egg count. Should we all try this recipe together?
5. Linen Embroidered Coasters
The happiest-designed sage linen coasters for bringing a summer Main picnic anywhere you host. Lisa Says Gah released these coasters alongside an apron and picnic collection.
6. This recipe book from Papier
This gorgeous blue and yellow recipe book feels like you gathered veggies from your garden and are creating some sort of summer soup.
Seafoam & Citrus Thyme Tea Mocktail from Color Theory
Ingredients:
2.5g of Loose Leaf Seafoam Tea
Orange
2-3 Thyme Sprigs
Simple Syrup or Sugar
Instructions:
1. Steep 2.5g of Seafoam Tea in 10oz of water. Chill in the fridge for 20 minutes.
2. Add 3 Tablespoons of simple syrup and an orange wedge to a large glass. Muddle the orange in the syrup.
3. Pour in chilled tea until 3/4 full, then add ice.
4. Garnish with an orange wheel and a few springs of thyme.
Pro tip: To take this refreshing drink to the next level, try combining all ingredients along with ice in a cocktail shaker. Shake vigorously for 20 seconds. This will give your tea frosty texture and a lovely seafoam effect on top!
Red Trim — Everywhere
Looking for a home refresh without painting big walls? Try a bright red pop on your trim and your space will feel like a fishing cottage on the coast. I really like the color “Bada Bing!” from Backdrop Paints.
Simple Gingham Headband from Oddli
I LOVE these happy little pops of gingham for your hair! This design is so versatile and sweet. I can see it at a picnic, on the beach, on a hike, or at a dinner party.
Parent Trap Playlist
This curated Spotify playlist is perfect for a sunset sail, a hike on the mountainside, or a sparkling outdoor dinner party with friends. It will feel like summer in the most cheery and wonderful forms.
For additional Maine magic, try: Blueberry soda, lobster stuffed animals, knit fisherman sweaters, goldfish earrings, butter shaped like shells (on really good rolls), film cameras, charm necklaces, and rose-colored sunglasses.
