Old Whaling Co. Seaweed & Sea Salt Scent

This amazing small business scent has notes of Sea Spray, Bergamot, Sand Jasmine, Rosewood, Musk, Lavender, and Sage. You may not be living a Northeast Cottage life, but at least you can smell like it.

3. The Boat Tote is back!

L.L. Bean boat totes with random phrases embroidered are flooding social media. You can’t beat a classic.

4. Spring Snap Pea Salad from Graza

Okay. Imagine this salad on a beautiful porch dining set under strong lights and a cool Maine breeze. I approve of the egg count. Should we all try this recipe together?

5. Linen Embroidered Coasters

The happiest-designed sage linen coasters for bringing a summer Main picnic anywhere you host. Lisa Says Gah released these coasters alongside an apron and picnic collection.

6. This recipe book from Papier

This gorgeous blue and yellow recipe book feels like you gathered veggies from your garden and are creating some sort of summer soup.