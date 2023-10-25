Hello — here are ten things to make you smile. :)

This 2000’s Disney Channel compilation cuts together iconic songs you may have completely forgotten about. I found myself sitting on the couch for 10 minutes watching it in awe of how it subtly brought a bubbling smile to my face. Jack Kenyon photographs a niche group of farmers growing giant vegetables. (He’s also photographed a high-end cat show)

A sweet and powerful reminder that it is never too late to stop pursuing your dreams, try something new, or start a new chapter. If you need a movie to make you feel deeply…maybe cry a little…but in a safe and uplifting way — we watched Broker yesterday and it became a favorite quickly. Get back into your puzzling days with a Le Puzz puzzle. The yellow packaging and vibrant images are perfect for your next family trip.

Make your own Golden Milk with this delicious fall recipe from Color Theory Tea.

This is the COZIEST possible drink for your holiday season. Light the fireplace, sip on some golden milk, and watch your favorite rom-com!

This recipe is a little complex, but stay with me - it’s WORTH IT!

INGREDIENTS 23 g of turmeric 22 g of cardamom 38 g of whole cinnamon sticks 22 g of whole black peppercorn 20 g of star anise 227 g of crystallized ginger, roughly chopped 2 tsp of sea salt 2, 64 oz cartons unsweetened coconut milk 380 g of honey 38 g of vanilla extract

RECIPE:

1. Add all spices (first 7 ingredients) to pot and stir over medium-high heat until fragrant. Add remaining ingredients once fragrant. 2. Bring to a simmer while stirring occasionally. 3. Lower heat to low and cook for 5 minutes stirring constantly 4. Remove from heat and allow to steep for 20 additional minutes. 5. Strain over a cheesecloth-lined sieve into a large container 6. Prepare an ice bath. Plunge the container in an ice bath until room temperature. Store in the fridge for up to 10 days. 7. To use: mix golden milk concentrate with equal parts plain coconut milk in a carafe. Pairs extremely well with Chai and Golden Hour Tea.

Enjoy this Gilmore Girls-themed fall playlist for your next walk around the park

This graphic designer re-imagined labels for her kitchen spices with whimsical stickers. It’s a great reminder to make our mundane things a lot more intentional. For your next lunchtime dissociation, enjoy this compilation of goofiness from YouTube. Chuckles and giggles ensue. Jenny Bloomfield’s art brings warmth and joy every time I view it!

🐚 Read more thoughtfully created articles here

🍒 Let’s be internet friends, please! @ jennaisfeeling

🍉 Shop colorful prints at feeling design lab

🪩 Read the writers’ love story. Hint: we get married omg!

🫖 Shop Color Theory Tea

🪄 Get more inspiration