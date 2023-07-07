Ok. Jenna won’t let me do anything before making a note of this special release.

I can’t stop putting this Korean sauce on everything. Well, I haven’t tried pancakes yet…but it would probably be good too.

This is a classic romantic movie night recommendation. If you’ve never seen the 1981 epic, “Reds,” I highly suggest a dedicated watch.

Ben Howard has shaken things up lately, and his summer style is a fun listen.

A recent favorite podcast has interviews that keep me educated and interested. Check out DOAC.

Proud of this bday schedule I made for Jenna — July 21st :) A day of explosions and the color pink, and maybe gluten-free cake.

Films to Watch if You Like Wes Anderson

Wes Anderson's latest film, "Asteroid City," has hit theaters, and true to his signature style, it's full of whimsical, vibrant visuals. If you're a fan of quirky characters and dry humor, you'll feel right at home in Anderson's enchanting universe. But as many of us know, his films go beyond just fun and whimsy. There's depth to every story, sometimes uncomfortably so, but that's part of what makes the journey so enjoyable, even if we (I) occasionally get a little lost along the way.

One of the joys of film is discovering hints of other creators' influences in different works. And given the adoration for Wes Anderson within this audience, I'd love to share a few examples of films that have come before (the filming of Shirkers) and after Anderson's illustrious filmography.

1. “Shirkers” (2018)

First on my list of personal favorites is "Shirkers" (2018) directed by Sandi Tan. While it may seem unexpected, this documentary beautifully reflects Wes Anderson's influence. Tan's search for her lost debut feature film, made during her teenage years, carries the whimsical and nostalgic storytelling that connects it to Anderson's style. Through inventive animation, vibrant color schemes, and playful narrative elements, Tan pays homage to Anderson's distinct visual language. (pls watch this - it’s on Netflix rn)

2. “The Lobster” (2015)

Yorgos Lanthimos' "The Lobster" (2015) is a dark comedy that showcases a visual style reminiscent of Anderson's work. The film's symmetrical framing, vibrant colors, and precise mise-en-scène add a whimsical touch to its dystopian narrative, making it a unique and visually engaging experience.

3. "Hunt for the Wilderpeople" (2016)

Another gem is Taika Waititi's "Hunt for the Wilderpeople" (2016), which captures the spirit of Wes Anderson's visual style. With its vibrant color palette, symmetrical shots, quirky characters, and offbeat humor, the film offers a charming and visually delightful adventure.

4. "Her" (2013)

Spike Jonze's "Her" (2013) embraces Anderson's aesthetic sensibilities through carefully chosen color palettes and symmetrical compositions. The film's production design and visual storytelling create a visually cohesive world that echoes Anderson's vibrant and balanced style. One of the best films I’ve seen.

5. "Frances Ha" (2012)

Now, admittedly I haven’t seen this one yet - it’s on my list! Noah Baumbach's "Frances Ha" (2012) incorporates elements of Wes Anderson's visual style, using vibrant colors and symmetrical compositions to create a whimsical and visually pleasing atmosphere. The meticulously framed shots and vivid color choices add to the film's charm.

6. "Submarine" (2010)

Richard Ayoade's directorial debut, "Submarine" (2010), reflects Anderson's influence with its eccentric storytelling and visual flair. This coming-of-age tale features deadpan humor, offbeat characters, and carefully composed frames, all owing a debt to Anderson's unique approach to filmmaking.

7. "Juno" (2007)

Jason Reitman's indie hit, "Juno" (2007), showcases a distinct visual style reminiscent of Wes Anderson. While it has its own voice and narrative, the film's quirky dialogue, stylized production design, and offbeat characters bear Anderson's influence. The careful framing and clever use of color add a whimsical touch to the story of a witty and unconventional teenage girl navigating unexpected challenges.

8. "Amélie" (2001)

Finally, Jean-Pierre Jeunet's "Amélie" (2001) shares similarities with Wes Anderson's visual style through its whimsical storytelling, meticulous set design, and quirky characters. The film's vibrant color schemes, imaginative production design, and whimsical narrative evoke Anderson's trademark blend of nostalgia and eccentricity.

So, if you're ready to embark on a journey into visually stunning and whimsically captivating worlds beyond Wes Anderson's filmography, these films are waiting to enchant you with their own brand of cinematic magic. Happy watching!

Tea of the Week : Dreamsicle for a nighttime cup of sweet citrus

Fresh Music : Sunset by Gus Dapperton

Shopping : An updated hardy keychain

Hot tip: If you haven’t yet, make a Letterboxd account to log your film watching (and see what your friends are watching)

Guy Billout is an author and illustrator of children's books with an incredibly clean, precise style. An element of irony is usually in there too.

🐚 Read more thoughtfully created articles here

🍒 Let’s be internet friends, please! @ jennaisfeeling

🍉 Shop colorful prints at feeling design lab

🪩 Read the writers’ love story. Hint: we get married omg!

🫖 Shop Color Theory Tea

🪄 Get more inspiration