Feeling! Magazine

Feeling! Magazine

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Soft Ledger by Christina Hazer's avatar
Soft Ledger by Christina Hazer
6d

If I could bottle a scent, it would be the smell of a quiet morning before the house fully wakes up.

Fresh coffee brewing in the kitchen. Warm pancakes on the stove. Laundry just pulled from the dryer. Baby lotion lingering on tiny hands that still crawl into my bed before sunrise.

Notes of vanilla, honey, soft cotton, and a little bit of coffee in the air.

The feeling I’d bottle is the kind of morning where the world hasn’t started rushing yet. Just love, warmth, and the small ordinary moments that somehow end up becoming the memories we carry the longest.

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megan chesney's avatar
megan chesney
6d

I would bottle the smell when you woke up as a kid for field day. It was always the most bright, sunny day and the birds were so much louder. It smells like wet pavement, sunscreen, and melting popsicles.

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