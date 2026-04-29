Feeling! Magazine

Feeling! Magazine

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Jenna O'Brien
2d

GROUP PROJECT: I am looking for wholesome stories about a time you were invited to someone's lunch table, literally or metaphorically. When did someone make you feel welcomed in? Looking to include your story in a future post!

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Skye
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A few months ago, my dad was out of town, and he received an invitation for a baby shower. (His second-cousin was expecting) I knew that he wasn’t going to be able to attend, so I went ahead and let the hostess of the party know. She responded to my message inviting me to come instead, even though she hadn’t seen me since I was a child. The night before the party, she let me know that my boyfriend could come as well! The party hadn’t happened yet, and I was already feeling immensely cared for and welcomed.

Fast forward to the next night, and my date and I walk into a crowded venue. There were a few people I recognized as distant relatives, but more that I didn’t. Luckily, a group of relatives that I knew decently well happened to be crowded together near the door, and they quickly noticed us, embraced us, and pointed out other relatives who I did know. It meant the world to me!

A little while later, my date and I were standing at a table away from the crowd, and a sister of the mother-to-be approached us. Until then, I had never met her, but I knew of her because the previously mentioned relatives pointed her out. What stood out about our interaction was that our conversation lasted more than five minutes. It didn’t feel rushed, nor did it feel surface-level. It made me feel like I belonged at the party, which was invaluable.

Of course, at every family gathering, there are the ultra-extroverted aunts, and this party was no different. Although they can be a little wild, they never fail to make one feel welcome. When my date and I greeted them, they immediately hugged us, chatted excitedly, and pulled my date onto the couch beside them to enthusiastically interrogate him. It was a fun, light-hearted moment, and although it was overstimulating, it meant so much to us!

Toward the end of the party, the father-to-be announced that a family picture would be promptly taken outside, so my relatives all started urging me and my date to go out with everyone else (meanwhile, I was worried about where I’d leave my food!). When we got outside, the grandpa-to-be told my date to get in the picture. Simple as that gesture was, it communicated a huge message that they wanted him to feel as though he was a member of our family.

Needless to say, I’m honored to be related, even if distantly, to such fabulous hosts!

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