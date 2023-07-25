On the day before my birthday, I cried. I cry often, so this was not special. I sat on a bench in our dining room eating cinnamon chips when tears started to roll and Connor found me. He asked what was wrong, and I exclaimed, “I’m 25 and I don’t know!”

It may be a little quarter-life crisis, or just the sentimentality catching up with me surrounding cake and presents. But a birthday sure makes you reflective. And I came here to reflect.

One of the things I have always done naturally is write about my feelings. I’ve been writing about my feelings and posting them online since I was 17.

And it’s been a while since I’ve done it.

Substack is my own space, and I’d love to use it to share personal stories and feelings, in hopes my vulnerability will help someone else (as so many vulnerable people have helped me).

I’m 25 now. And the last three years have been transformative and hard. I think I have stories to tell that may encourage you or lighten your load. And I just feel really strongly that it’s now specifically time to start sharing again.

If you ever feel:

Like you will never be capable of moving past deep pains & wounds

Like you have already burned out and peaked in your career

Ashamed, panicked, paralyzed by your past and future

Or if you relate to the lyrics of “This is Me Trying” by Taylor Swift lol

…then I wrote this specifically for you. :) You are cared for and loved.

Things actually do get better — and I am here to share hope is worth having. I’ve also made a list of ideas for maintaining sunshine on rainy days.

Let me catch you up to speed with some bullet points. Cliff notes of the last few years.

Background:

When I was 18, anxiety and depression had taken deep root and were starting to show pretty obviously. I went to a counselor and I was diagnosed with PMDD (pre-menstrual dysphoric disorder) and it explained a lot. Like why certain weeks I feel totally normal, and other times I feel completely out of control. (More on PMDD soon in other articles).

That summer I went to college. Mixing those low serotonin levels, high anxiety levels, and completely uprooting and individuating all in the same month.

I tried different medications and journeyed through the ups and downs of side effects while trying to find a balance of therapy and anti-depressants where I was functional.

I took up art to distract myself at night when I got most anxious. I started selling prints. It went really well. I started having a lot of fun. A few years later I was opening my own storefront after graduation. I was still battling a lot of anxiety, but feeling excited about my future. My dream was coming true.

I got accepted to be a vendor at Silobration (with Chip & Jo) and it was one of my biggest dreams realized for my business.

Uh-oh, it’s 2020: