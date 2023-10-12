I was looking up at a 15-foot totem pole, probably standing in a tourist's photo, when a phrase I heard just two weeks before popped into my head.

It was in Key West as I was interviewing locals for a production demo - every single person I interviewed said this one phrase with pride. The mayor, the local ghost tour guide, the restaurant owner, dive shop manager - all believed in the city’s motto. They smiled when they recited the three words like they were magic.

That’s what this is all about, I thought as I stood in front of the T’lingit totem pole in Southern Alaska. We’re all one human family.

I’ve been traveling for the last couple of months capturing life in different parts of the world in order to showcase…something. Perhaps we’re all more connected than we think. How we aren’t really alone - someone on the other side of the planet feels the same way you do.

Perhaps there’s an invisible force in the air, it’s like magic, and we can all tap into it in different ways. For me, it’s when I watch a great film. Perhaps if you’re on this platform, you tap into this magic every time you read something truly great.

In the midst of darkness that wails in broad daylight, and all the good that gets left undone, there’s possibly still a bit of magic in the air, too. We aren’t so far away from those who are suffering, we aren't so far away from those who are lonely, and we’re closer than we can imagine.

We are one human family.

Leave a comment

Notes for traveling to Sitka, Alaska:

Bring rubber boots to wear every day

Fish Eye coffee drive-thru is an every-morning essential

The locals are incredibly kind, be kind back

Wildflour Cafe is a delight

Make every effort to learn the history of the T’lingit tribe — it is remarkable

If you go to Sea Daddy’s, get the yellow eye on a stick

🐚 Read more thoughtfully created articles here

🍒 Let’s be internet friends, please! @ jennaisfeeling

🍉 Shop colorful prints at feeling design lab

🪩 Read the writers’ love story. Hint: we get married omg!

🫖 Shop Color Theory Tea

🪄 Get more inspiration