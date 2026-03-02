Feeling! Magazine

Discussion about this post

Jenna O'Brien
Mar 2

Group project:

Hi! Hope you all are well! Thank you for reading today's post! I have a few things I'd love your thoughts on:

1. I'm working on making a March menu for homemade lattes and tea lattes! Are there any certain flavors or colors speaking to you lately?!

2. I am not currently selling any prints of my artwork, but have thought about making them available digitally, exclusively for Substack. Have you ever bought a digital print? Do you like the process? Or was something about it frustrating?

3. Seeking recommendations for fictional reads that feel like spring. Emphasis on classics/light-hearted.

12 replies by Jenna O'Brien and others
Gianna
Mar 2

Hi! I love your good things list and I like digital prints, but prefer paper! I sent you a dm asking a question about making color palettes! :)

