Hello, dear subscribers! This is our first edition of Feeling! Magazine’s Monthly Musings. Connor and I are both thrilled to share things that have been inspiring to us this month. This article will contain: what we are listening to, what businesses are inspiring us, movies we are watching, artists we love, what we are reading, what we are loving that we actually use daily, our wishlists, a collection of things that made us laugh, and a brief note on what we are personally working on.

If you would like full access to this article (and the entire magazine archive) in addition to free monthly printable art, tech wallpapers, and membership perks…consider becoming a supporting subscriber of Feeling! Magazine!

Songs, podcasts, and other musings.

From Connor:

Songs of Surrender, U2’s revisiting their old songs with new lyrics. After a TikTok video of a live show exploded: this song plays regularly on our speakers. Beabadoobee is touring with Taylor Swift so I’m putting some of her songs on repeat. A friend recently shared this song with me, saying it inspired him to create music again. Armchair Expert takes calls from people, revealing incredibly endearing (and mostly embarrassing) moments.

From Jenna:

Obviously, Miley Cyrus’ Endless Summer Vacation has got me in its’ grips. I am prepping for the concert of my life with this playlist. This interview with Harvard Psychiatrist, Chris Palmer, focused on mental health and brain energy with some radical, new research.

Businesses that have been inspiring to watch (even just aesthetically).

From Jenna: