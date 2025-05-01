Special Delivery! The first edition (ever!) of the Feeling! Magazine printable zine is here! For paid subscribers, you can anticipate a monthly zine delivery. You can basically have a rotating art gallery from the zines alone!

It includes some new art for you, a spring-inspired crossword puzzle, journaling prompts, and even a lavender syrup recipe for your home café!

You can download and print it as a small booklet (requires some creative folding!) or as full size paper prints — scroll all the way down for the download links!

“What do I do with a zine?”

Print the art and tape it on your walls, pin it to your corkboard, or refresh some photo frames

Print, assemble, and take it to a café or the park to read

Gift printed pages to friends and include with a little note that you are thinking of them

Screenshot art and use it as your phone wallpaper

Cut out pieces and use them in your scrapbook or junk journal

Look at it when you need inspiration

Print little copies for all your friends and hand-deliver

I hope you sincerely love it!

