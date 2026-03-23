Feeling! Magazine

Feeling! Magazine

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Jenna O'Brien
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GROUP PROJECT:

1. Seeking (early) activities and moments that make summer FEEL like summer to you! Places, foods, scents, etc. Be vivid, please!

2. Do you have a spring movie pick to add to the list?

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10 replies by Jenna O'Brien and others
Sofia's avatar
Sofia
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Before Sunrise AND Totoro on the same list—love!!! 10/10. Thank you so much for this. Never heard of Perfect Days before, def going to watch this week!

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2 replies by Jenna O'Brien and others
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