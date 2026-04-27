Feeling! Magazine

Feeling! Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jenna O'Brien's avatar
Jenna O'Brien
4d

GROUP PROJECT:

1. Does anyone have any recommendations for spring/summer dinners? Anything flavorful and seasonal hitting your table?

2. Seeking opinions on how to pick fictional books for yourself. I’ve picked up some I thought I’d really like, but they fall flat. Anyone have a great curation process for knowing they will love a book without spoiling it with online reviews ?

Reply
Share
9 replies by Jenna O'Brien and others
unpostedtoughts's avatar
unpostedtoughts
4d

Hi Jenna,

I'm not from NYC nor am I in the creative field but I started reading your magazine because I've been on a path to be happier and more present. I'm trying to use creativity and creative hobbies as a tool to do so. I just can't explain it but reading you makes me feel happy, whole, and smiley. I just thought you should know that your art has that effect

Reply
Share
2 replies by Jenna O'Brien and others
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jenna O'Brien · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture