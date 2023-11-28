An Announcement:



I am approaching my EIGHTH year as a designer and small business owner! I started a little design business out of my college dorm room, mostly selling art prints to girls who lived in my hall.



In the last 8 years, my business has grown with me…which is messy and kind of beautiful too. I’ve not known adulthood without running a business. I think I’ll look back on my early twenties as a time of sacrifice and resiliency training.

I’ve painted giant sides of buildings, made books, created a storefront, closed a storefront, worked with my dream clients, developed a tea brand, and created an online world of color that I love. I’ve also ditched a lot of ideas, experienced growing pains, been hurt, and messed up spectacularly.



My design business has taken many names, but I’ve never used my own because it felt too scary. Too close. Too attached.



This year I learned a lot and felt - finally- like myself again. But even more like me, somehow. Perhaps this change of name symbolizes what’s been happening inside of me too.



I’d like to introduce you to my brand new print shop, online store, and design brand “Jenna O. Studio.” 🍒



Right now, it is filled with a collection of my work as digital prints you can easily download immediately and print! I plan on releasing intentionally joyful and colorful art collections frequently so you can fill your space with beautiful things whenever you would like. For you, my Substack reader, you can use the code “SUBSTACKFRIEND” at checkout for 20% off until Friday, December 1st!

