Dear Feeler,
Thank you for being here — that in itself is an encouragement of the brightest type to me. I just wanted to offer some joy and lightness in today’s writing. I primarily want to share good news, and also a list of ideas for gifts for YOURSELF this holiday season. I have some really good ideas.
An Announcement:
I am approaching my EIGHTH year as a designer and small business owner! I started a little design business out of my college dorm room, mostly selling art prints to girls who lived in my hall.
In the last 8 years, my business has grown with me…which is messy and kind of beautiful too. I’ve not known adulthood without running a business. I think I’ll look back on my early twenties as a time of sacrifice and resiliency training.
I’ve painted giant sides of buildings, made books, created a storefront, closed a storefront, worked with my dream clients, developed a tea brand, and created an online world of color that I love. I’ve also ditched a lot of ideas, experienced growing pains, been hurt, and messed up spectacularly.
My design business has taken many names, but I’ve never used my own because it felt too scary. Too close. Too attached.
This year I learned a lot and felt - finally- like myself again. But even more like me, somehow. Perhaps this change of name symbolizes what’s been happening inside of me too.
I’d like to introduce you to my brand new print shop, online store, and design brand “Jenna O. Studio.” 🍒
Right now, it is filled with a collection of my work as digital prints you can easily download immediately and print! I plan on releasing intentionally joyful and colorful art collections frequently so you can fill your space with beautiful things whenever you would like. For you, my Substack reader, you can use the code “SUBSTACKFRIEND” at checkout for 20% off until Friday, December 1st!
A personal note:
Connor and I took a trip to NYC and loved it. I looked like I do in this photo nearly the whole time — giddy (I had just received a honey pear matcha). I found an amazing Substack, Cool Stuff NYC, if you want to find some unique ideas for your next trip to the city.
A Wonderful Tea Latte Recipe:
Foamy Sweater Weather Latte
Ingredients:
Sweater Weather Tea
Filtered water
Maple syrup
Oat milk
Cinnamon powder
Instructions:
1. Using a scale, weigh out 3g of Sweater Weather tea and fill an infuser. Put the infuser in a large mug.
2. Add 6oz (by weight) of hot water to the mug with the infuser. Allow the tea to steep for 5 minutes.
3. While the tea is steeping, warm up your milk.
4. When the tea is done steeping, remove the infuser and discard the leaves. Add about a tablespoon of maple syrup to the brewed tea and give it a stir.
5. Fill the rest of the mug with the frothed oat milk.
6. Top with a sprinkle of nutmeg and another drizzle of maple syrup, and enjoy!
P.S. You can get 10% off any tea with the code “jennaisfeeling” at checkout
Good Things for Christmas
I was thinking about all the gift guides and suggestions pouring out this season, and I realized that it’s kind of hard and overwhelming to find practical gift ideas for yourself. I mean…we are sold to constantly through ads every minute of the day — there’s lots of stuff to want. But are they good things?
I wanted to share some things that have actually worked for me/enhanced my life. No ads, gimmicks, or sponsorships. Just pleasant things I’ve gotten or been gifted that I think would enhance your life too.
First off — if you do not use Giftful, you should get your whole family on it! It’s the BEST!
Shampoo/Conditioner ($38 each):
I’ve been on the hunt for hair care that smells amazing, makes my hair shine, and detangles. This has been surprisingly difficult. Davines Momo is the absolute best I’ve tried. It’s beautiful, it smells so good, and it feels luxurious. It’s practical and honestly feels like a treat! A great gift to ask for!
Baggu laptop pouch ($32):
All my work is on my laptop, and it must be kept safe (from me dropping it, honestly). This pouch keeps everything protected and holds up so well.
Olend bag ($100):
I upgraded my work bag this year to something funky and water-resistant. I get asked about it everywhere I go! It’s held up so well, and I love that it fits ALL my stuff. It comes in amazing colors too.
Tower 28 Concealer ($22):
I’ve tried every under-eye concealer ever. This is the one for me. Minimal creasing, brightens really well, goes on smooth, and makes me look awake :)
Facial Steamer ($33):
You can catch me in the bathroom steaming my face almost every night. It’s one of the only things I notice makes a huge difference in my complexion through rough patches. It also feels like an at-home spa.
Hotel Scent ($38):
I want my house to look (and smell) like a hotel. This fragrance is one I diffuse when guests are coming over and it is a DELIGHT!
Hope these ideas sparked something fun! I’ll catch you on Giftful!
