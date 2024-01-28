It’s almost February!

Dear reader of Feeling! Magazine,

I am writing from my couch (again) because since Christmas my body has just been getting sick constantly. It’s the most incredibly frustrating thing, but I have hot tea and am watching Survivor, so I’m hoping this round passes soon.

Please enjoy this Swedish Fish calendar printable for you! It is 8.5x11” so you can print on standard printer paper, hang, and make February a little sweeter. Just right click (or hold down with your thumb if you’re on your phone) and save the image!

Notes from January at the Studio

January brought a new venture and new feelings. You can read all about re-starting a dream here, but basically, MANY feelings are stirred up as I take on my dreams again.

I launched a new website and made my art available as prints for the first time in years. You SHOWED UP! And I felt like I was on a cloud.

Then I spent too much time comparing myself to strangers on the internet and got in my head. I’d make new art and then look at other small businesses/artists and feel inadequate in comparison. Then I felt like I probably shouldn’t have tried this at all.

Then I’d make something I was proud of, and it sold! Woohoo!! I did it!

Then I’d curl up in tears telling Connor I don’t know what direction I’m going or if any of it is ever possibly going to work. That no one needs what I make, because it’s not unique enough.

This was the last 28 days. Highs and lows.

Seeing it in writing almost feels embarrassing. I’d rather not admit how insecure I’ve been. I mean, confidence sells better! But it’s a good reminder that my feelings MUST be anchored in something other than my work. I have to find something outside of me that is steady and constant. That sales could stop, shops could close, and my dreams may not work out as I had hoped…but I am held.

I’ve also learned hope is a muscle to be strengthened. I’m allowed to be hopeful about my own dreams — I am allowed to dream big and boldly like I did when I was a kid. And I can learn to dream without being cynical.

In a very practical sense, what I’ve found is the anecdote for the big waves is often just doing the work.

And I cling to that. Just keep doing the work. (If you have found ways to work through the up and down feelings, please comment some thoughts! They’d be a great help).

Here is me, just doing the work. I painted a playroom mural for some sweet friends this month. I got to hold Lucy at the end and show her the colors in her space!

Loading video

In continuing to do the work, at an even more micro-level — making my space joyful is always something I can do! I got an upgrade to my historic-tiled Barbie bathroom!

Say hello to my Cold Picnic bath rug! And I love to stare at it, so I thought you may want too to.

Life Enhancer: Pistachio Matcha Latte DIY

A 2024 goal for me was to reduce our discretionary spending. One major funnel of our spending was coffee shops. So we decided to learn how to make the drinks we love at home taste better. (We still love our local coffee shops, but just needed to go a little less often haha). I learned how to make homemade pistachio syrup! It’s SO good in lattes AND matcha!



Pistachio Syrup Recipe via lifestyleofafoodie with some of my own modifications:



Ingredients:

1 cup coconut sugar (I used coconut, while the recipe called for imperial)

1 cup water

½ cup chopped pistachio unsalted, untoasted

¼ teaspoon almond extract

pinch of salt



Instructions:

Add the pistachios, sugar, water, and salt to a saucepan and bring to a boil.

Reduce heat to simmer. Simmer for 8-10 minutes.

Remove from the heat, add in the almond extract (I used more than 1/4 teaspoon and was very happy) stir, and allow it to cool down a little then strain through a fine mesh strainer.

Store in an airtight container in the fridge! YUM!

How to make the matcha latte:



Ingredients/supplies:

I used Color Theory’s matcha

Your fav mug

1 teaspoon scoop

Matcha whisk (a handheld frother works too!)

Milk of choice

Your new delicious pistachio syrup, okay?!



What to do:



1. Heat up 1/4 cup of water to 175°F

2. Scoop 1 teaspoon of matcha right into your mug

3. Pour water over the matcha, then whisk until there are no clumps left



4. Sweeten with desired amount of syrup

4. Heat up some milk and froth it if you are into foamy bubbles

5. Pour your milky foam over your matcha and sip slow & peacefully



Wishing you a very wonderful and peaceful transition into February. From me, Con, and Genevieve!

One more reminder…

Okay, more than one reminder…made this note for you!

Don’t forget the little things. Be gracious to yourself.

XO Jenna O.

