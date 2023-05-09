A Fresh Start

In October of 2021, I was curled over in my passenger seat crying so hard I thought I would throw up. Connor was gently stroking my back as a passerby in the restaurant parking lot glanced into our vehicle.

When I cry, I am keenly aware of the type of cry that I am experiencing. I can tell when a cry is coming from somewhere very deep, and I can tell when it is going to last longer than normal. And this particular cry went on for days — an experience with crying that was new to me (a part-time cryer).

We continued into the restaurant because we were both starving. I was sitting at the booth trying to eat a few bites, but tears kept streaming down my face.

I encountered an unexpected situation that opened every wound and every pain point I carry. The situation reached beyond the present and into the past, and in response, all I could do was weep. It somehow reached past my reality and into my very specific anxieties and wounds and sliced them all open at once.

The nature of the situation was an interior decorating project with a client that turned out to be something I didn’t know I was getting myself into. We could analyze it, but I’d rather not spend any more hours painfully going over that day. Words were said that cut so surprisingly deep that I avoided any interior jobs since… even though they are what I most enjoy doing and feel most passionate about.

I had settled in on the idea that I was, in fact, a creative failure and designing was too vulnerable and scary to ever do again.

Enter Josh & Wayne. January 2023.

Josh and Wayne have a wonderful podcast called Florida Men on Florida Man. They hilariously recount Florida headlines and dig deep into Florida history. It had been a favorite show of mine to listen to — and they had me on the show in January!

They were going through a transitional period in their creative careers and were feeling uninspired by their space.

Somewhere in getting to know them, I felt safe enough to dip my toe back into the interior world, and they trusted me to lead a re-design for the space. It is my first interior project after diligently avoiding decorating for over a year and was healing in more ways than one.

Firstly — they trusted me. And that made so much of my creativity come back!

Here are the ins and out of the design, paint colors, and how we created the new home of Florida Men.

The Design:

They needed a space that felt distinctly like a studio, inspired creativity, and brought color. I quickly drafted a color palette of sky blue, orangey red, cobalt blue, and bubblegum pink. The neighborhood in Edward Scissorhands was an inspiration!

We went through a series of renderings together and compared styles and budgets to land on the perfect design. The essential pieces: a glossy white coffee table, bubblegum pink host chairs, an asymmetrical checkered wall, a white palm tree, and 4 custom-made Florida Man posters.

One of my favorite parts of doing a project like a studio is the element of world-building. I asked the guys for some stand-out stories and moments from their 208 episodes. Then, I created posters to match the stories. I tried to blend our color palette with retro design styles. It’s fun because you’d have to be familiar with some episodes to fully catch the references — they are like little easter eggs!

The Final Look:

I am so pleased to share the details of this wonderful space with you. The space was finalized with a squiggly neon light, whimsical details on the coffee table, and a bowl of oranges.

The red, pink, and shades of blue echo throughout the space, and the studio lights create a vibrant glow on the bright shades.

Share Feeling! Magazine

At the end of the design, as we sat back and stared at the final rendering — Wayne spoke words that slowly healed up wounds in my heart. They love my art. It was just what they had hoped for. And most importantly — they feel like they can heal in this space too.

I joyfully realized I had faced my dragon, and it didn’t eat me!

I’m eager to pursue this passion again and grateful for this safe place to get back in touch with my creative dreams. And so, so grateful to the Florida men for catching my pink vision, pursuing it, and encouraging me on my creative journey. It changed my trajectory for life, forever!

🐚 Read more thoughtfully created articles here

🍒 Let’s be internet friends, please! @ jennaisfeeling

🍉 Shop colorful prints at feeling design lab

🪩 Read the writers’ love story. Hint: we get married omg!

🫖 Shop Color Theory Tea

🪄 Get more inspiration