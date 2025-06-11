Special Delivery! The second edition of the Feeling! Magazine printable zine is here!

For paid subscribers, you can anticipate a monthly zine delivery. You can basically have a rotating art gallery from the zines alone!

It includes pages of pre-designed punch cards and blank ones for you to make your own! If you print and use these, please tag me in a photo; I’d LOVE to share it.

The pages are 8.5”x11” (standard copy paper size) with four card designs on each (formatted like long little rectangles, as pictured above), ready for you to cut out.

You can download and print it today — scroll all the way down for the download links!

“What do I do with a zine?”

Print the art and tape it on your walls, pin it to your corkboard, or refresh some photo frames

Print, assemble, and take it to a café or the park to read

Gift printed pages to friends and include with a little note that you are thinking of them

Screenshot art and use it as your phone wallpaper

Cut out pieces and use them in your scrapbook or junk journal

Look at it when you need inspiration

Print little copies for all your friends and hand-deliver

I hope you sincerely love it!

P.S. Here is May’s zine, in case you missed it:

June Print Files: