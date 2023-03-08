“I chose to make a living in painting, but I also chose to paint well.”

Located in what was an old Florida hotel with just one bathroom per floor is a newly renovated office space I was renting for my business. We had a kind landlord who bought his tenants gifts for Christmas and enjoyed a slow conversation. One day I met him in his office and our discussion soon off-railed as he could tell where my eyes were drawn. There was a detailed portrait of a city landscape hanging on his wall that I could tell had been painted with great expertise. Little did I know, I would meet that painter, shake his hand and interview him for this magazine three years later.

Jenna and I love to travel to the Boston area and on our most recent trip I knew I wanted to finally meet this acclaimed portrait artist. We had coincidentally booked our trip on the same weekend he had an open house at his teaching studios - I got in touch with him and he allowed Jenna and I to arrive an hour before the open house event for an interview.

Thomas Dunlay navigated his way through his three studios on the second floor of an old factory where each wall had sketches, charcoal portraits, and various paintings spanning from the last two centuries. Dunlay had several of his own finished pieces hung up on the wall across the room from a few pieces by his teacher, R.H. Ives Gammell, who apprenticed an acclaimed painter himself, when he was younger, and so on.

Dunlay is a large part of the classical realist movement as part of the Boston School, one where an emphasis on skill is placed on the artist as they revive the discipline of 19th-century neoclassicism and realism in art.

“This is like heart surgery. It’s very hard to do and there are no shortcuts,” Dunlay said in his deep Boston accent as we sat on a red cushioned couch outside his studios. He was referring to this process of painting that he learned decades ago and now teaches to his students. Instead of instructing as in a classroom structure, he takes on about 5 or 6 students (or pupils) at a time and has them work in his studios, mostly sketching and drawing at first, then finally painting.

“There were standards for becoming a portrait painter, and you only went into this if you had insane talent and the willingness to be trained for years… Then the advent of modernism really came on very strong at the turn of the previous century and because this way of painting is so difficult and the system could not keep up with the demand,”

“So this led to universities teaching more students than they should have and then producing slightly less well-trained artists,” Dunlay stated just before a pupil of his said, “It’s not sustainable,” to which Dunlay responded by repeating it.