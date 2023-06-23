Roundhouse creates colorful typography across plates and mugs for a vibrant Italian summer feeling

Tea is an excellent mocktail base that will delight a crowd (or just a household)! As an avid drinker of loose-leaf tea and owner of Color Theory Tea, I have many tea recipes up my sleeve. These two recipes are perfect for a summer dinner party or garden brunch soiree.

For your convenience and for the beautification of your fridge door — feel free to print out these recipe cards and make yourself a treat.

*Warning: As with every design I make, this will require a lot of ink to print!

Tea of the Week : Bubblegum for a cup of tropical flavors (with a teal hue)

Fresh Music : Better Together by Boydrive

Shopping : A new minimal vase from IKEA

Artwork : This list of reminders

Hot tip: W&P has really cool food storage options

Dear Reader,

I hope your week has been a delightful balance of purpose and rest.

I am in Florida where, much like my moods, the weather has been a sharp contrast of gloomy & rainy with cheerful & sunny. But it’s been mostly sunny.

This week I announced the publication of my book, The People Who Live There. It is the art book version of Connor’s (my husband's) documentary film. It’s our biggest and best collaboration ever, besides maybe our marriage.

The book was a 10-month-long project for me, and it was a journey I am so grateful for. I was commissioned back in August to begin writing, editing, illustrating, and photographing this project. It will release on July 1st in local shops and through Amazon.

I’ve written often about how I developed trauma in the face of creativity years ago. Making a book obviously bumped me all over the place in terms of fear. I wanted to share a few powerful lessons I learned during making this book that moved me in strides toward healing.

That was then, this is now. I had some specifically terrible experiences with clients who changed their tune after a project began. When Paige asked me to make this book, I had this panic prior to every meeting that all of a sudden she would hate it (and me). But I know her, I trust her, and I was not in my previous circumstances — I was somewhere totally different and safe. Saying “That was then, this is now” again and again became a practice to regulate my nervous system. And now that my fears did NOT happen, my brain feels safer. Doing the work before I felt 100% safe I realized that if I continued to wait for myself to not feel afraid, I’d simply never do the work I wanted to do or accomplish the things I hope to accomplish. I learned to put my own fear in the backseat instead of behind the driver’s wheel. Sometimes taking care of yourself looks like getting a little uncomfortable.

Things actually do get better

Two years ago I believed — genuinely — that I would not have the opportunity to design the things I had dreamed of. However, this project has taught my heart a vital lesson—an affirmation that my story is far from over. Even in the face of adversity and during moments when hope seems a distant mirage, our brightest and most fulfilling days lie ahead, patiently awaiting our embrace.

With heartfelt gratitude and unwavering optimism, I extend my warmest wishes to you, dear reader, as you navigate your own creative journey.

Sincerely,

Jenna O.

Anna Fusco, or Lordcowboy, is an artist specializing in digital illustration, drawing, and writing evoking a sense of slow purpose and deep meaning.

