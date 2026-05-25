Feeling! Magazine

Feeling! Magazine

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Jenna O'Brien's avatar
Jenna O'Brien
14m

Help me make a spectacular farmers market index! Include: The city/location of the market, the name of the market if you know it, the name of the vendor, and what we should order from them. (The more entries you have, the better! The more details, the better!)

Thank you, thank you!

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Connor O’Brien's avatar
Connor O’Brien
10m

OMGGG

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