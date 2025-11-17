Feeling! Magazine

Feeling! Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
no original experiences's avatar
no original experiences
5d

Growing up, I never really was allowed to have friends over, and so when I finally moved out of my parent's house and out on my own for college, I was determined to have as many hangouts, parties, and dinners as possible with my friends. 5 years later, my house is now the third space me and my friends have always craved. I don't think a day goes by where I don't have at least one friend drop by. On Mondays, we host D&D. Tuesday and Thursday nights are "open invitation nights" for dinners I make. Wednesday are movie nights. Fridays are cocktail nights, where my boyfriend makes all of our friends cocktails he's been trying. Saturdays are full of lunches or dinner parties we host and Sundays are for board games with our friends. Any and all of our friends are always invited, and so we have a steady rotation of friends that show up. One of our friends who is currently still in college likes to refer to my house as their "college home" since they live in the dorms still. This experience has not only been healing for my inner child who had been lonely growing up, but healing for all my other friends who also had lonely childhoods. There is always something to look forward to in my home, and I couldn't be happier!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jenna O'Brien
Allison's avatar
Allison
5dEdited

We live on a corner lot, and when our house was originally built in the early 00s, the owners decided to purchase the parcel next to the lot so they would have a large side yard. Without this, the true 'behind the house' yard would be incredibly small. Since we have the double lot, we've created a third space for our neighbors and kids. We put in a large concrete pad for basketball and pickleball games, a ninja warrior course, and a trampoline. I built a small vegetable garden in the back corner that the kids know they can pick from and eat (mostly cucumbers, snap peas, cherry tomatoes, and peppers). Kids know they are always welcome to play in our yard, and I often put out a cutting board with random snacks on it after school, like cut-up apples, crackers, pretzels, or slices of cheese. We keep a stack of plastic Adirondack chairs out for adults, and there is also a picnic table. We live in Iowa, so there is a lull in the year, but kids still play outside as long as they can. In the summer months, we often have 8-10 kids in our yard and parents sitting and chatting after work. We didn't have any friends when we moved here, so my husband and I started just sitting outside while our kids (then toddlers) would play. Slowly, people with kids would start saying hi or their kids would see ours and want to play, too. I read once that if you want to have a village, you have to be a villager, and putting ourselves out there in a low-stakes way really paid off.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jenna O'Brien
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jenna O'Brien
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture