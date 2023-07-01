The book Jenna designed is available online NOW!! (Scroll for the inside scoop!)

Meet the production designer behind Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City and learn how they created the entire city

The wonderful world of Kath Jones art allows you to collect modern antiques on the canvas

Discover a dreamy Instagram account full of interior inspiration from the past that is “still relevant”

Did you see Ken took over Barbie’s Malibu dream house? And you can stay there on airbnb.

My favorite shop for all things well-designed greeting cards and wrapping paper (because the packaging really makes the punch, you know?)

The Biggest Collaboration So Far (other than Marriage)

Feeling! Magazine editors Connor & Jenna are married and have been dating since they were 17. The two met in Journalism class (when they were 14 &15) and were assigned to make videos and write articles for the class. Flirtation and avoiding eye contact ensued.

Now, at 24 & 25, they have landed careers not far from the creative interests they have always kept. Connor is a co-owner of The Collection Media, a production company where he specifically works as a director & writer. Jenna is a designer with a knack for color and whimsy.

Tomorrow, their creative careers collide in a way they have not collided since the school papers. The project is titled, “The People Who Live There.”

It is Connor’s film, and now Jenna’s book.

From Connor:

It was 2021 and just after the new year rolled in. I met with Paige Wagner who had an idea for a video. Oh, no, a short film. Oh, wait.. a full-blown film! She had the perfect idea to write a love letter to the community that shared her love for historic homes, highlighting the city that held them and, of course, the people who lived in them. And so I began to work on early concepts for the film as I normally do by posing a question (oftentimes to myself) first. I explored various themes with our crew and we came to find what we most were curious about was what role a home played in the life and legacy of a city. This foundational curiosity led us everywhere we needed to go as a production team moving forward and 9 months later we premiered the 50-minute documentary film to over 1000 Lakelanders in the historic Polk Theatre. The film is a whimsical and detailed picture of a unique and charming city called Lakeland. It explores the unexpected and rich stories of historic homes and the people who live there. It’s a film that doesn’t give you an answer but instead begs the question…What do you want to come home to?

The Book!

From Jenna:

In August 2022, Paige brought me into a new dream — a coffee table art-book-style interpretation of The People Who Live There film! With the help of a wonderful team of women, over the last 10 months, I designed every inch of this book with the intention of making it a bright spot in everyone’s homes. I have never been hired to do such an intense design project. I met every homeowner, photographed their houses myself, wrote the homes’ stories, and created a colorful depiction of what I found. My favorite page is an illustrated guide to the classic hole-in-the-wall restaurant, Mister Fish, and their famous sandwich. (Their website still has their fax number on it, by the way). The incredible thing is whether you are in our small little town of Lakeland or not, is the universal principle that home is the place we are most free. Home is a place that really matters. Home is something that transcends styles and beliefs. Discovering that through midcentury modern homes, pristine Victorian lakeside cottages, and maximalist 80s ranches was an adventure of a lifetime.

For you, dear feelers, here is an inside look at some homes featured in the book! (You are the first to see this!)

Purchase the book now!

The book is now available to everyone! If you order one and find it a delight, please be sure to share with me where you’ve placed it in your home! I’d love to see it!

Top Secret: Where to Next?

From Connor:

Beyond its premiere in October 2021, the film has been shown at prestigious festivals across the U.S. and now can be seen on Amazon. I have plans to take the concept to other cities and create a TV series that helps people ask themselves the right questions as they look at the world and their surrounding environment. As I continue to pitch the concept a year and a half after the film’s premiere, I have full confidence in what it can accomplish. This is not just an entertainment piece, but a call to action. This is an opportunity to see into the lives of others across the world who feel the same things you and I do. It’s an opportunity to remotely travel across the world, find a place and take time to meet The People Who Live There.

🐚 Read more thoughtfully created articles here

🍒 Let’s be internet friends, please! @ jennaisfeeling

🍉 Shop colorful prints at feeling design lab

🪩 Read the writers’ love story. Hint: we get married omg!

🫖 Shop Color Theory Tea

🪄 Get more inspiration