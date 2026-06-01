Feeling! Magazine

Feeling! Magazine

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Jenna O'Brien's avatar
Jenna O'Brien
9h

⭐️ Using the comments as a Summer Reading Challenge check in! What books are you loving?

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Michelle Marvin's avatar
Michelle Marvin
9h

Also: telling everyone I know to go read The Unselected Journals of Emma M. Lion 👌🏻

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