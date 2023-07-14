Herman Miller’s Vice President of Creative Design, Steve Frykholm, reflects on a 45-year career and his first graphic design project — company picnic posters

Brixley Bags releases a summer collection featuring oranges and flowers that are instant outfit-joy creators (musing graciously shared from Feeling! reader @sarah.baileigh)

The statistics are staggering. The economic impact of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour might put the country back on track??

Color Theory Tea releases a Sugar Cookie loose-leaf blend for cozy summer nights

Puzzle brand, Le Puzz, has a fabulous nostalgia-evoking clay bead puzzle to bring on any final family summer vacations

1979 scans of cake decorating techniques that evoke absolute delight

The Time of Pink is Upon Us

I have successfully rounded up pink objects that exude joy and whimsy. Each one would make a wonderful gift for someone you live with a flare for magenta…or maybe for you. Click any photo to jump directly to its website.

Note that we never use affiliate links or ads — it’s all just stuff I actually love! We are subscriber-supported only!

Here are my curations:

1. Areaware’s “bump” soap

Lather up with an abstract bubblegum pink shape? Absolutely. This should be the standard at boutique Palm Springs Hotels. I love this because it can add intrigue and interest to your bathroom — while playing a functional role in the space.

2. Gustaf Westman’s chunky cups

The mug you have seen circulating Pinterest comes in the most Malibu shade of pink. This splurge literally looks like it is from the Barbie Dreamhouse and can sit on the shelf as a decorative item. I love this because it is playful and beckons attention — two things mugs are often not.

3. Skittle Bottle

I challenge you to think of every object you own as a design statement. This happens not all at once but over time! I curate pieces slowly to replace the ordinary & dull when they are no longer functional. A water bottle that looks like it belongs to a polly pocket is certainly a step in the bold design statement direction.

4. HAY Crates

Though the style has spread like wildfire, there is only one original. HAY designed the original stackable colorful crate. They have recently modified their design to be only made from recycled material and have made tricolor options. This blend of cobalt, pink, and tan caught my eye. I love this because it is a fantastic, functional designer piece for only $7.

5. A Lamp Statement

Echo Neon created a floor lamp that glows the hues of the sunset. All pieces are moveable, so you can shape the lamp into any shade of pink you would like by overlapping the panels.

6. Look at the green dog!

An adorable notebook from a site that only sells stationery supplies. I love this because the illustrations contrast the modern design so beautifully. Woof.

7. Onyx Coffee

Onyx’s Tropical Weather coffee packaging is exquisite. It belongs in Mendl’s from The Grand Budapest Hotel. I love this because of the high-quality coffee Onyx produces and the packaging design is a decorative element itself for your coffee station.

8. Corporate Barbie Grind

Talking Out Of Turn created a complete desk set you can purchase in nearly every color of the rainbow. I love that it makes work a little brighter and that the set is cohesive for a bold statement to everyone who walks past your desk!

9. DOG PLATE DOG PLATE DOG PLATE

LOOK AT THE DOG PLATE! Anthropologie has decorative, elegant dog plates now. I love the green bordering the pink, and the delicate illustrative elements.

10. Bouquet Bloom

Color Theory Tea’s Bouquet Bloom actually brews to a hot pink color. It is a hibiscus tea with citrus undertones that tastes incredibly good over ice. Perfect for pregaming the Barbie movie.

Tea of the Week : Dreamsicle for a cup of vanilla citrus magic

Fresh Music : Chinatown by Bleachers feat. Bruce Springsteen

Shopping : A new minimal vase from IKEA

Artwork : A little romance, a little pop of color

Hot tip: Baggu released more patterns/colors for summer

Sketchy, inky, colorful, feminine art from Brooklyn-based artist, Phthalo Ruth, feels like a breezy dinner party with close friends.

🐚 Read more thoughtfully created articles here

🍒 Let’s be internet friends, please! @ jennaisfeeling

🍉 Shop colorful prints at feeling design lab

🪩 Read the writers’ love story. Hint: we get married omg!

🫖 Shop Color Theory Tea

🪄 Get more inspiration