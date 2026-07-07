Feeling! Magazine

Feeling! Magazine

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Shannan Martin's avatar
Shannan Martin
3d

Two of our boys are South Korean. We traveled to Seoul 15 years ago and this made me long to return! Also, PLEASE don't give being cooler another moment of your time. You're perfectly Jenna. (Cool is so boring.)

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1 reply by Jenna O'Brien
Verity Gaida's avatar
Verity Gaida
4d

I lived in Seoul 2010-2012 and I feel homesick seeing all your photos! It’s such a magical place, thank you for sharing ❤️

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1 reply by Jenna O'Brien
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