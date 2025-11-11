For a special edition of Feeling! Magazine’s Monday Letter, I am excited to share the winter version of whimsy punch cards.

We’ve created ideas for an extra joyful holiday season, and paired them with super colorful and fun printable designs so you can print and cut them out for your journal, fridge, scrapbook, or share with friends. They would make super cute gift tags, too!

This publication has always been heavily inspired by American Girl Magazine, and one of its distinctives was the cut-out printables in the back. Consider this article the digital version of that AG Magazine delight — printables to play with!

I also wanted to share a few updates for the dear readers of Feeling!

✷ Feeling! Magazine just hit 28,000 readers! I am astounded. I feel like I am living a dream I have held in my heart since I was a child. I cannot believe it. Thank you, sincerely, so much. Every time you read, like, or leave a comment — I feel like my dream is coming true. Trust that I am constantly thinking about you, how to make things you will love, and how to make this your favorite publication to subscribe to!

To celebrate, I am planning on giving away 10 paid Feeling! subscriptions to randomized commenters. Please share your favorite nostalgic memory of winter, and you may receive an email with your paid subscription notice! It’s like you may find a treat at the bottom of the cereal box!

✷ Every year, I make a color dot calendar in a limited quantity. They are almost sold out! If you would like one before they go forever, here is the place to preorder! Long live tangible, printed goods.

✷ I recently collaborated with Evite on three custom card designs that are free to customize and download!

✷ I also wrote a piece for them, full of fall/winter dinner party ideas which was very fun to put together!

✷ I’ve been writing up a storm lately, and just wanted to share some articles I’m really excited about:

I introduced a brand new column, called Design Dive, that is bite-sized design news for people who love joyful, unfussy design

I developed delicious autumn matcha and coffee recipes anyone can make at home

Some ideas for using the color red in your home (and life!)

I wrote down twenty ideas (with images) for giving your home a refresh if it’s feeling a little uninspired.

✷ Finally, here is the link to download a printable version of the punch cards, with plenty of blank options you can print and write your own ideas on, too!

Printable Winter Zine 641KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Please tag me if you print and use them! I would LOVE to see and share your creativity with the Feeling! community!

Special thanks to Hailey Howe for designing and hand-lettering these fun punch cards!

