Feeling! Magazine

Feeling! Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marcia's avatar
Marcia
6d

I discovered you today and what a treat! These whimsical punch cards are just the thing I need to remind myself to do fun things. Thank you for what you do.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Caroline Beuley's avatar
Caroline Beuley
Nov 11

Oh my gosh I love these so much! Thank you for this!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
99 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jenna O'Brien
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture