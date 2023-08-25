Explore this UK-based home decor shop for a curated shopping experience with unique pieces sourced from around the globe.

Welcome to Design School! Learn in-depth about the principle of Juxtaposition here.

Gustaf Westman releases a playful spiral rack that absolutely dazzles.

Quiet Town striped hand towels feel appropriate for a summer-to-fall transition and subtle bathroom pattern.

Color Theory Tea releases a Brambleberry blend with notes of apple, blackberry, and rosemary

Have you spotted something absolutely fabulous in the wild? Should it be featured in Feeling! Magazine? Your impeccable taste is a gift to our publication. Share your findings in our comments! Leave a comment

Recommended Reading:

House of Joy: Joy-evoking colors in beautiful interior spaces. The perfect coffee table book.

How to Live with Objects: A guide to sourcing unique objects for your home, learning how to identify them, and how to find them.

Vivid: A beautiful display of interiors, colors, and the stories behind them

Perestoika in Paris: Sitting on my nightstand, this is the most pleasant of stories. It’s like childhood chapter books, and it lulls you to sleep in the coziest of ways. It’s the story of a horse who is lost in Paris and befriends a dog to help navigate the beautiful city.

Odile Ferraille makes the absolute most marvelous dog sketches that evoke motion, simplicity, and joy.

Hello supporting subscribers! I have a free print and desktop wallpaper (it’s a desktop organizer, and it’s very fun!) for you as a thank-you for your subscription. You are the backbone of Feeling! Magazine and I am so grateful for your dedicated support. — Jenna