Back in March, I wrote about the ancient practice of Feng Shui and how this design style is still relevant today. One of Feng Shui’s core principles is caring for the proper flow of chi or as some may describe it as “good energy” throughout your space.

Empty space in design is like the pause in a conversation, the quiet in a bustling city, or that moment in a movie where everything stands still. You need that empty space.

Are you someone who sees empty space as something to fill? Or do you see it as something that was left empty on purpose?

As seen in the winter issue of GALWAYnow

The beauty of minimalism isn’t necessarily the act of having next to nothing - but instead, it’s the act of embracing empty space. At its core, empty (or negative) space is the breathing room around and between elements in any composition – think of the white space in a logo, the open areas in a living room, or the unoccupied parts of a photograph. It’s the design world’s equivalent of a deep, calming breath.

Origins of minimalism and emptiness trace back centuries, where less always meant more. In Japanese aesthetics, for instance, ‘Ma’ (間) represents this exact principle – the powerful pause, the eloquent emptiness. This concept didn’t just inform art; it shaped philosophies and ways of life.

Ma directly translates to “gap”, “pause”, or “space.” Ma is the space in between something’s end and the next beginning. A place of rest between subjects in a frame (painting - photograph - film).

The Lobster (2015) // Poster Design: Vasilis Marmatakis

How could a pause help you function better in your space? Could more gaps in your schedule, in your thoughts and in your home create a more peaceful environment for you?