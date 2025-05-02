Feeling! Magazine

Feeling! Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Riley Moore's avatar
Riley Moore
May 2

Jenna, it was so sweet reading this particular writing! I only witnessed the phases of your relationship via social media, but I remember so many of those pictures you included of your early years with Connor. You articulate your love story so beautifully.

It actually made me emotional as I reached the end. I have spent the last year falling in love with my (hopefully) forever person, and the feelings you described when you finally let yourself fall for Connor are so REAL. Thank you for sharing your art with the world. I absolutely love Feeling! Magazine :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jenna O'Brien
Hayden Umphenour's avatar
Hayden Umphenour
May 19

I met my partner in high school journalism too :') been together almost 7 years now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
35 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jenna O'Brien
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture