Feeling! Magazine

Feeling! Magazine

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Mallory Mason's avatar
Mallory Mason
5d

Is it possible to have a work space that exists in nature and a city? I love to write outside in the peace of the trees, but I also love to people watch and find a lot of inspiration in people's movement in a busy place

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Hallie Rockwell's avatar
Hallie Rockwell
5d

Dream workspace has built-in bookshelves and a bay window!

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