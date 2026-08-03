Happy Monday to you!

Last week marked the end of the all-around magical Summer Reading Challenge. One hundred and sixty diligent readers concluded fifteen fictional books and submitted a sticker-filled reading log as evidence on Friday.

I watched my email inbox implode at the deadline, in disbelief that many of you stuck with your goal, and how kind the words you sent back were. So many stories about limiting screen time, deleting apps, and disappearing into fiction were shared with me. Others were about finding their childhood passion for reading again. Some even included baby photos and tales of post-partum life with a stack of fiction on the nightstand. Communal, precious, and mostly really fun.

I am honored to have played a small part in these sweet summer stories. Now that all submissions are in, I am randomizing entries to select winners and delivering a very special prize. I am in full Willy Wonka mode, but maybe that is a bad example because no one made it out of his factory alive. Let’s just say I am excited enough to wear a purple top hat — that’s how exciting this is. Winners, I will be in touch via email this week with your prize!

We will plan to do this again, including nonfiction reading, for the autumn season if there is enough interest. If you’d like to participate in the next challenge, please leave a note in the comments so I can gauge if we have enough of a fall crew! I imagine this round as cozy as possible. Open to suggestions to make it feel that way.

Also! It is August. This means I am finally starting this business I have been talking about since December. This month, I am launching a greeting card company called Feeling! Press. The first collection is completely designed, printed, in the mail, and arriving in my hands on Wednesday. (!!!!!)

I’ve shared before what a personal mountain this was to climb, having owned and subsequently lost a stationery store in the pandemic. I was surprised to find myself dreaming with ease once more — there was more resilience in me than I knew. I have also been surprised to find myself stuck on some of the same emotions from years ago that came suddenly bubbling up during stupid times like ordering cardboard mailers. Maybe that is to be expected when you are back up on the board after a crash.

More about this process and a behind-the-scenes Q&A leading up to launch coming soon. Oh, and I need to show you the card designs before I show everyone else! Can’t wait!

P.S. If you are willing — I have some questions I would LOVE your feedback on at the end of this article!

✸ I combined a review of a recent Wim Wenders discovery with your insightful memories to create a list worth reading. Warning: you will feel a little lighter after digging in.

✸ Your next gathering needs an appetizer game — I firmly believe this. My guide to appetizer games (and what that even means), along with a slew of playful suggestions, is written here.

✸ If you are soaking up every detail of summer before it slips away, I made a guide for making your space feel more coastal (even if you are nowhere near a coast) that will probably feel as yummy as vanilla soft serve.

✸ If you have an upcoming birthday party for yourself or a loved one, reviewing this birthday hosting guide could feel like a weight off your shoulders.

Introducing You to Small Businesses You’re About to Love

When I think about the impact and legacy of this publication, I hope that there is a visible wake behind it of small businesses positively impacted by Feeling! I have intimately known how difficult it is to bring a dream to life, manufacture, and maintain it, so I always seek to celebrate and highlight small businesses taking big risks when I can.

On Sunday, I signed up for a press pass and attended Shoppe Object in Chelsea. This event houses hundreds of independently owned businesses in the home and stationery spaces. They pay an arm and a leg to make a beautiful vendor booth, and then (for two days only) thousands of shop owners, brands, and buyers attend the event and place orders directly.

Press passes for my scrapbooK!

This is a dream opportunity for independent brands to get in front of shop owners who place (oftentimes large) wholesale orders. Elusively, the buyers from Anthropologie and other dreamy brands attend every year and scope out new partnerships with artisans.

I brought my camera and walked every aisle to scope out brands that stood out to me, meet entrepreneurs, and share them with you.

I hope to connect you to your next favorite small business. Next time you go to buy a gift, I hope you reference this list to pick something out. Long live the dreamers!

Here are brands that caught my eye, and why they did:

Ciak Notebooks

I have found the journal of your dreams. If you like the leatherbound look that is trending everywhere, but not the leatherbound price tag, Ciak Notebooks may be the solution for your dream journal. They are made in Italy, with genuine Italian leather and paper. A very nice man named Barry showed us the new colorful options and notebooks that can roll up and fit in your pocket without bending.

The best place to purchase them is from the independent retailer in Washington D.C., Jenni Bick. I seriously think Substack should be wed to this brand. It is for the journalers. I can’t wait to get the red refillable cover myself.

Craighill

For the stationery and object lovers, Craighill makes beautiful everyday objects. Basically, any household object you have…Craighill has a more beautiful version. The scissors’ weight and silhouette are so classically elegant. I think this brand is a great one to reference when shopping for men in your life. Classy glasses holders, lighters, bookmarks, wallets, and key chains abound.

Sumner Lane

Sumner Lane is a keepsake and party decor brand with adorable birthday candles, garland, and keepsake boxes coming soon! Currently, they offer incredibly adorable matchbook boxes and notepads online.

The cake garland could literally be used for every birthday you ever host in your lifetime — it is a perfect party decoration.

And I do have to gab a bit about the keepsake baby boxes. These are going to be the dreamiest baby shower gift you could find. Slots are allotted for first photos, socks, bonnets, and other tiny baby things. You can follow the brand here to stay up to date with product releases.

St. Bingo

These gorgeously colored ceramic pieces are decor staples in my home. Katie, the mastermind behind St. Bingo, creates flower frogs and exquisite candle holders that brighten every space they go. My chocolatey-brown horse candlestick holder is one of my favorite pieces in my space.

Be sure to investigate the new swan candlestick holder she just released!

Gear Envie

I will admit I am not much of an outdoors person. Yet, Gear Envie caught my eye. It was likely because the mother-daughter co-founders were accompanied by dad and the family glowed with excitement. Amy’s father, Mark, enthusiastically beamed with pride as he told us his daughter had gotten her product into REI for testing sales and had already sold out.

Gear Envie produces ankle gaiters that serve as both warmth and tick protection for hikers and outdoors enthusiasts. Their insulation is made of recycled bottles and clamshells! I got a sneak peek at their expansion into weatherproof scarves next.

Joyn

Joyn is a handbag and block-printing brand I have shared here many times. Everything from their small-batch studio in India to their hands-on block printing events across the city is produced so thoughtfully. Their block-printing kits, specifically, make a fabulous gift for the crafty person in your life.

Le Sac Sulpice

These striped mesh totes from Le Sac Sulpice stood out to me as a potential solution for all future farmer’s market hauls and beach day trips. A few of the styles have very intriguing metallic industrial handles. Stripe-lovers, can we unite over these bags and a picnic?

All bags are made from recycled nylon, many from fishing nets and fabric scraps. Of course, they were very lightweight and weatherproof. I could imagine a tote filled with a bottle of wine, or even fresh produce or sourdough as a delightful birthday gift.

Maria La Rosa

I’ve seen Maria La Rosa’s incredible metallic silk socks before, but I am now enamored with the beaded bags they offer. The purses are practically sculptural, surging with inspiring color and texture.

The bags, in all their unique flavors, sit at a splurge price point for anyone looking to buy a piece of art they can tote around. The socks make a uniquely shiny gift for anyone on your list, at a $59 price point. They are made entirely by hand!

Mel Andrel

Mel Andrel produces food-themed illustration work on stationery goods. Deli slice sticky notes, tomato notpads, and delicious greeting cards popped off the vibrant red stand.

I could have catalogued so many more fascinating brands I spotted, but those were some incredible stand-outs I thought you would enjoy. I’m scheming up how to create a small-business brand catalogue, but for now, writing brief profiles has been so fulfilling.

Here are seven things I have been using and enjoying this summer!

Alex Mill Tote: I am officially a part of the tote club and have been taking my hand-painted navy bag everywhere. It is LARGE inside. And this is good news for me, a toter of many things. Laptop, journal, second equally important journal, highlighters, 12 lip glosses, etc. It can do it all. The Joy of Color Calendar: My calendar is officially published! I can’t believe it! You can snag it online right now at a slight discount. Thank you all so much for the early orders — they actually help the publisher sell to more bookstores, so your support has made a huge impact! Ladies Who Lunch Serving Set: It is the end-of-summer wedding season. I just think these spiral serving pieces are beautiful wedding gifts. The box they come in alone is perfect (just add a bow and card). You can also engrave them! Including this in my list for anyone who wants to be a stellar wedding guest. Cherry dish soap: I am almost to the end of this bottle, and have enjoyed the notes of cherry as I scrub. I think Preston Lane products leave the least streaks, and may very well smell the best. Birthstone charm: Peridot is the birthstone of August. Joianna’s chunky birthstone charms are so enticing to me. Buy the charm as a stand-alone, or grab a necklace or bracelet to string it on. Body cream: It’s summer, and my skin is not happy. This unscented bottle of body cream from Soft Services has been sitting on my sink and is used throughout the day, every day. Shell ring: Before the summer months end, I want to share my favorite statement piece from this year. This shell ring gets compliments wherever I go, and it was under $25!

Hello! I have a few questions I would love your feedback on (as your feedback is always the BEST — seriously) if you have a second and are so willing! I have two questions for you; if you are open, please leave some thoughts in the comments.

What are you most looking forward to this fall? (I am doing some research on autumn delight for a future article.) As part of the summer camp series, I am putting together a guide to illustration this week. Specifically, how to illustrate graphics for your own newsletter. If you have any questions — concepts, tools, or general methods — you’d like me to speak to, I would love to hear them so I can best make something that is applicable and helpful to you. If you did participate in the summer reading challenge, I’d love to hear how you think a fall reading challenge could be even better! Any ideas to increase the magic even more?! I’ve been putting together graphic design classes for paid subscribers of Feeling! Design has been such a balm to me in different seasons of life — both in work and for leisure. And my goal is to make tutorials that help you make beautiful things. When learning something like a new computer program, do you prefer instructions written out step by step, or video tutorials? I am navigating the format and would really like your input. Are there any specific topics you would like covered in the graphic design classes? Open to your suggestions.

Thank you very much for always helping me make Feeling! the best it can be by sharing your brilliant ideas.

Wishing you a week of hopeful thoughts and at least one croissant,

XO Jenna O.

JOY-SCROLLING:

Making Seasonal Drinks for the Love of It Jenna O'Brien · Mar 25 In 2021, I closed my storefront. It housed a large space for retail, and the back of the space was a full-functioning loose-leaf & matcha tea bar. The experience of being a shop owner introduced me to fascinating tasks that I grew to love. Things that taught me how fun work can truly be when you love what you are doing. Read full story

How to Style a Table like a Designer Jenna O'Brien · Jul 3 Hello everyone! I am writing this during a 18 hour plane ride from Seoul, South Korea back to the States. When I land, we are taking a post-midnight 4 hour drive to meet family for a week at a lake together. I cannot wait to jump in a body of water. Read full story

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Working with brands and businesses helps me make this magazine dream come true! If I do work directly with a brand, I am very picky about it, and I disclose the partnership to you, my readers. A few of the links I included in this article are from ShopMy, which gives a small payment if someone buys a product from a recommendation. This helps fund future creative projects for this publication — thank you!

P.S. Telling my Substack friends before anyone else…new secret Instagram for the upcoming greeting card business is here. I would love to have you join the journey and see some familiar names!