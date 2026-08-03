Feeling! Magazine

Feeling! Magazine

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Sandra Manley-Eichler's avatar
Sandra Manley-Eichler
1d

Oh I hope you do explore a Fall Reading Challenge because I was a little too late to participate in the summer one! One thing I look forward to in Fall is stillness and time to myself. Summer is an extroverted season, so by fall I’m looking forward to catching moments of quiet, cool walks by myself where you can smell the damp dirt beneath your feet, listening to the lingering sounds of summer fade into gentle bonfires crackling 🔥

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1 reply by Jenna O'Brien
Grace Barker's avatar
Grace Barker
6h

Oh I love that you went to the artisan market and shared a round up! As for the fall, I’m looking forward to all the seasonal cooking and baking — pumpkin muffins, apple crisps, harvest salads!

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