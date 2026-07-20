Feeling! Magazine

Feeling! Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cut+Paste Magazine's avatar
Cut+Paste Magazine
3d

I love this! I find that it can seem so stressful to figure out how to make a space work at first glance, but once a tiny bit of an idea is sparked it's an absolute blast to put all the pieces together and make something both beautiful and functional.

We are finishing out our basement in preparation for baby #2 and it's been incredibly fun to try to make the space work. It has a low hanging part of the ceiling because of hvac, and we've been brainstorming ways to make it a feature and not a bug! In room #1 I think we'll do a built-in twin bed on one side of the door and built-in bookshelves on the other, and in room #2 I'm hoping eventually to have built-in cabinets, a desk, and other office-y things along the wall.

The trick is finding furniture that works for the space and feels like it fits in each section without breaking the bank. My husband is a builder (although not comfortable with fine furniture work--maybe one day!), so we'll see what we can come up with! :)

Reply
Share
Ang Sandoz's avatar
Ang Sandoz
1h

Your calendar & I share the same birthday month! 🎂 I just ordered mine to celebrate & to thank you for all the joy you bring into my life. ✨

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jenna O'Brien · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture