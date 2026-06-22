Feeling! Magazine

Feeling! Magazine

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Jenna O'Brien's avatar
Jenna O'Brien
2d

GROUP PROJECT!

Summer reading check in! Will anyone their progress and favorite read so far?

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10 replies by Jenna O'Brien and others
Hannah Wimberly's avatar
Hannah Wimberly
2d

What a serendipitous and full circle moment from your great grandfather! Congratulations on your new adventure!

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1 reply by Jenna O'Brien
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