Feeling! Magazine

Feeling! Magazine

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Jenna O'Brien
5d

Who is joining the challenge?? Say hello in the comments so we can meet each other!

Here is part two of the Friendship poll:

1. How do you sustain and maintain friendships? What are your top tips for building something that lasts?

2. If you’re willing to share, was there ever a time you lost a friendship? And what did that feel like? Did you ever feel resolved?

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Sarah March's avatar
Sarah March
5d

I'm joining!

First up on the list is an ARC I secured on Netgalley: Habits of the Sea by Shea Ernshaw. It's being billed as for fans of The Time Traveller's Wife, and I must say I have been chasing the emotional trauma of that book ever since I read it over 20 years ago.

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