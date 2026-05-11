Today’s post is free for everyone because Book of the Month sponsored it!

The Feeling! Summer Reading Challenge

“I do not think there will be any novels or romances…in fifty or a hundred years from now. They will be supplanted altogether by the daily newspaper.” — Jules Verne, 1902

Book of the Month recently published a study titled “Nobody Reads Anymore,” addressing the widespread assumption that Gen Z is the least-read generation.

Despite disparaging headlines, one look around a subway car, and you will see books filling the hands of twenty-somethings.

I saw voracious reading from a large number of my high school students in the classroom. Not to mention my own bookshelf, which is full of books I can’t wait to read.

I’ve had a hard time reconciling the data, reports, and flashy headlines about a reading crisis, when, generally, it seemed a lot of young people I encountered were buried in a book.

In their research, Book of the Month includes data detailing a history of generational literary panic (starting back in 1902) and concludes boldly, “Gen Z will read more—not less—than previous generations.”

How did they come to this conclusion? Some really interesting points:

Americans are buying more fiction than at any time in history “Readers across the country bought more than 762 million print books in 2025, according to Circana BookScan. That includes 184 million books in the adult fiction category alone—66 million above the 2019 count.”

Brick-and-Mortar bookshops are so back Over the last five years, the number of indie bookstores across the U.S. has grown by 70%, according Fast Company.

#BookTok on TikTok has garnered 370 million+ views on TikTok, revealing that even in short-form content land, viewers are shopping for long-form media

After years of reading non-fiction primarily, I started to long for the feeling childhood books like the Tales of Despauraux or From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler gave me, and found myself in the fiction aisle of the bookstore.

Whatever your relationship with reading is, I’d like to transport us all back to the one place that made reading feel magical — the school book fair.

Remember the fragrance of Smencils, the rubber erasers shaped like puppies, and the take-home catalog of the book for sale you circle and highlight with anticipation (mostly horse books).

Better yet, do you remember participating in the summer reading challenge? Did your school do that? If you read a certain number of books, you’d get a free pizza. And that was all it took to get me to read books all summer. I’d like to bring that back.

Welcome to the Feeling! Magazine Summer Reading Challenge.

Anyone can enter. Participate by reading 15 books from now to July 31st and logging your reads in the chart below:

I left a lot of extra blanks, just in case you get ahead! (Or you wanted to do this with children — go for the full 30!)

Feeling! Summer Reading Log 403KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Guidelines for the Challenge:

The book must be fiction to count.

Audiobooks are allowed.

The reading log must be filled out with 15 books you actually read and DM’d or emailed to me by midnight EST, July 31st.

Those who complete the challenge will win a small prize.

Five people who complete the challenge will be randomly chosen to win a VERY unique prize. It might be the craziest Substack thing I have coordinated. Just trust me, it will be a nostalgic delight that you do not expect.

One person who completes the challenge will be randomly chosen to win the ultimate prize. To be announced soon, but know it is insanely good.

Accountability, check-ins, and book rec swaps will be happening in the Feeling! Group Chat via the Substack app. This is a communal challenge. You may make a new friend!

If you’d like to participate, sign up here.

And if you’d like to read more of Book of the Month’s fascinating “Nobody Reads Anymore” campaign, click here.

*Hot tip: Start by identifying a list of 20 books you want to read, and listing them on the log. That gives you a clear direction to complete the goal. It also gives you a chance to balance your list with different lengths of books (some shorter reads, some lengthy) so you don’t get discouraged at the get-go!

If you need a jumpstart on fiction titles, here are some of my personal favorites:

One Sentence Teasers:

The Picture of Dorian Gray: Set in a playful, lavish, aristocratic society, a man’s dark secret deteriorates his fanciful facade. Theo of Golden: This story feels like a warm cup of coffee — an elderly gentleman changes a community forever through his persevering kindness. Flashlight: A mysterious family drama spanning continents and decades, all beginning with a father who suddenly goes missing on a walk alongside his 10-year-old daughter. Small Things Like These: Set in a snowy holiday landscape, an Irish man wrestles with the hypocrisy of his coal-mining town and his own family while contemplating whether or not to do the right thing, or what the right thing even is. Daisy Jones & The Six: A reckless yet beautiful Daisy Jones is serendipitously paired with a rock band, “The Six,” to create sensational seventies stardom, but can they sustain the fame, drugs, and emotional dysfunction? Pachinko: An epic historical fiction following a Korean family who immigrates to Japan in the 1930s. (Note: this one has some gritty stuff in it, but it is considered a masterpiece for a reason. Be mindful that it is not as light-hearted as other suggestions, but a significant and incredible read.) Before the Coffee Gets Cold: A cozy coffee shop allows visitors to travel back in time, only for a brief moment. Piranesi: An infinite labyrinth, with beautiful, infinite rooms to explore — but who else is there? The Maid: Like Amelia Bedelia for grown-ups, this story follows a quirky and often lost Molly the Maid as she is the key witness to dark happenings at the Grand Regency Hotel. *The Mysterious Benedict Society: Children take bizarre tests to become inducted into an institute for unique, curious students, but they discover something lurking underneath. (This is, perhaps, my favorite work of fiction of all time. If you are going to pick one from my list, I say read this one. I read it in 5th grade, then read it again recently, and it was even better as an adult. I LOVE the timeless, thoughtful writing style.)

I asked you all what your favorite fictional reads were, and put together the top ten of the most repeated answers:

I took all your answers and organized them into a spreadsheet, with the author’s name and any notes you provided about why you loved reading it!

For your reference, you can view the full spreadsheet of 100+ books here:

Book Suggestion Spreadsheet

The Trinket Section:

The best part of the book fair was actually the trinkets you did not need. I put together our very own trinket section to enhance your book fair experience:

Few things echo the feeling of a grown-up book fair like butter-shaped bookmarks. Never lose your place or your fix of dairy. Small business, St. Bingo, makes adorable fridge magnet frames in all sorts of lovely color combinations. A charm necklace is the trinket that births new, exciting trinkets. Joiana has a digital charm bar, where you can select any chain or necklace, and many beautifully designed charms. I am a big fan of the little fish and the birthstone. If we ever establish a uniform journal for readers of Feeling!, it would look a lot like these metallic leather journals with star details. Martina’s Tiny Store is a haven for trinket-loving and stationery fiends. The Library Card notepad is a fabulous way to embellish your personal book collection. I am declaring this knit cardigan as the official sweater of the book fair. It’s on the list to accompany the stacks of books you will be reading, as there is no cozier option possible. If you were a Smencil dealer in elementary school, I have exciting news for you. There is a sophisticated version of this wonderful scented pencil invention for adults. Caran d’Ache has a pack of premium perfumed pencils made in Switzerland. I have this exact set. I describe the scent as pine forest and delightful Oxford-style cologne. Adorable small business, Have a Nice Day, makes precious photo frame keychains for your bag. Fill in with a photo booth picture or a favorite snapshot of your cat for a personalized bag accessory. Levenger pens are my favorite premium pen without the luxury price markup. I absolutely adore their tortoise shell options, and personally use one for everything. They feel exquisitely waiting in my hand, and the ink glides smoothly on the page. It is hard to imagine a trinket department without a chunky statement ring. The white shell ring from Bauble Bar is an affordable and lightweight option for finger flair. It’s hard to read on the go without your fresh Earl Grey on the go. Fellow makes thermoses that do not spill in your bag and keep your drink iced or hot like you just picked it up from the coffee counter. This is the only thermos I will put in my purse, because I trust it. I found an Etsy maker who produces colored leather journals with complete customization. Any color, band color, and a selection of adorable charms are available for embellishment.

✸ I made printable color palette notecards that help you piece together your spring wardrobe. It was SO fun to style outfits based on the color selections, and I hope it sparks some ideas for anyone who feels blah about seasonal dressing. Plus, the end of the article includes a big discount for Nuuly, the clothing rental company that all the featured pieces are from!

✸ Did you catch the new branding for Feeling! Magazine? I detail the creative process and reveal the full logo set and purpose behind the design here.

✸ Batch-brewing iced tea will likely change your kitchen forever. Here is a guide to making your own iced tea, and a recipe for yuzu chamomile iced tea for the summer.

✸ If you are planning a birthday soon, either for yourself or someone else, I have made a guide for making birthdays feel more magical to help you in the planning process.

A Poll About Modern Friendship

I am working on our matchmaking pen pal service and an editorial write-up on friendship. I have a poll about friendship that I would really appreciate your help with! I want to hear from you directly. Every answer is completely anonymous. If you have a chance to review the questions, it will help guide me in this process.

I appreciate your help! I have two questions in the comments, if you are willing to weigh in on your personal experience.

Leave a comment

My favorite part of making this newsletter is talking to you directly. It means a lot to me when you leave a comment, thought, or feeling. Truly, the best place on the internet.

Thank you, Hailey Howe, for your lovely work on Feeling! Magazine Graphics! You made this Monday Letter magical!

P.S. Telling my Substack friends before anyone else…new secret Instagram for the upcoming greeting card business is here. Substack is nicer than Instagram, haha, I would love to have you join the journey and see some familiar names!

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