Picnic Blanket, and Other Summer Colors
Color stories, palettes, and free artwork for our supporting subscribers.
Since 2017, I’ve been making color palettes and labeling colors with unique names packed with feelings.
I’ve released an annual calendar with a palette for every month since 2019, and that has been a fabulous tradition for my color lovers and me. I also turned the colors and their names into loose-leaf tea blends under Color Theory Tea.
Other dreams include a line of interior paint. And a line of candles named after each feeling. Give me a few years - and I’ll have those ready too, I hope.
I’ve branched out in my layout styles and looks, but my palettes have remained a staple in my creative practice.
Like any artist, I have a few secrets about my creative process. The colors and I have a marvelous relationship. They stepped up when my creativity was fried, scared, and worn out. The colors are an easy thing for me to muster. The ideas don’t seem to leave — and since I see the world in color palettes (just like I try to replicate) the themes and hues are always ready to share.
Now I’m at the point where I see the value in branching out and sharing work other than just the palettes. I do lots of different design work, but only consistently share palettes on Instagram. I used to make more art with hopeful words. I often miss doing that. I’m working on doing it again. But I’ll write down the phrase I want to design, and end up with a color palette instead.
I am usually scared to share anything different because the palettes have been going so long. I love them though, and that’s why I’ve stuck with it. They are comforting and friendly when making art didn’t feel that way. Remarkably, so many people feel the way I do about the colors. They seem to inspire, to take people’s mind off of things, to incite joy even. And so I keep making them.
Back to my secrets.
