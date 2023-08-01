Since 2017, I’ve been making color palettes and labeling colors with unique names packed with feelings.

I’ve released an annual calendar with a palette for every month since 2019, and that has been a fabulous tradition for my color lovers and me. I also turned the colors and their names into loose-leaf tea blends under Color Theory Tea.

Other dreams include a line of interior paint. And a line of candles named after each feeling. Give me a few years - and I’ll have those ready too, I hope.

I’ve branched out in my layout styles and looks, but my palettes have remained a staple in my creative practice.

Like any artist, I have a few secrets about my creative process. The colors and I have a marvelous relationship. They stepped up when my creativity was fried, scared, and worn out. The colors are an easy thing for me to muster. The ideas don’t seem to leave — and since I see the world in color palettes (just like I try to replicate) the themes and hues are always ready to share.

Now I’m at the point where I see the value in branching out and sharing work other than just the palettes. I do lots of different design work, but only consistently share palettes on Instagram. I used to make more art with hopeful words. I often miss doing that. I’m working on doing it again. But I’ll write down the phrase I want to design, and end up with a color palette instead.

I am usually scared to share anything different because the palettes have been going so long. I love them though, and that’s why I’ve stuck with it. They are comforting and friendly when making art didn’t feel that way. Remarkably, so many people feel the way I do about the colors. They seem to inspire, to take people’s mind off of things, to incite joy even. And so I keep making them.

Back to my secrets.