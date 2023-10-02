I’ve randomly started cooking a lot. I have no explanation for this phenomenon. I’ve been trying to like cooking for years. I’ve been married for 4.5 years, and nearly the whole time we have existed in the mystery of what’s for dinner. We got married and almost immediately both quit our jobs to start our businesses and pursue our dreams, so dinner was just never that important to us. I have no idea what I’ve been eating for 4.5 years or how we sustained ourselves lol. During COVID, Connor got into cooking and pulled out all sorts of cookbooks. But as his film production business picked back up, we went back to random meals.





In 2021 I started to experience some full-body pain every time I ate. I got tested for every allergy and disease, and nothing came back. It was a really hard season to navigate and I felt defeated and sick. The doctors just told me I probably need to be less anxious (thanks guys, I know). But every time I ate, my stomach felt like it was on fire. I did an elimination diet (cut everything out and then reintroduced it) and the painful process actually changed both Connor and I’s lives. We started eating whole foods, stopped eating so much sugar, and I started feeling better.

So since most meals made me sick, I realized out of necessity that I needed control over my food, and unfortunately, the only way to do it was to make my own. And now, somehow, I’m actually happy in the kitchen. I was incredibly resentful during the entire process…and then one day I wasn’t sick anymore so I finally admitted something worked.

It’s become a creative outlet and stress relief. I get to make something that no one else sees or consumes, it’s just for us and then it’s gone. Kind of magical.



If you’re curious, I landed on a few guiding principles for my eating habits. I still am occasionally surprised by mystery stomach pain, but generally, it is under control. I am gluten and dairy-free. I’ve shifted from chicken to beef and pork. I eat significantly less sugar and cut out artificial flavoring and dyes (i.e. all my favorite candy). I am allergic to carrots, so I don’t eat them. What do I eat? I made a recipe board to get inspired. Some of it does have dairy and gluten, so I just make substitutions as I see fit. Feel free to join me in my chef era.