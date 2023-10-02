Discover more from Feeling! Magazine
The Search for Soup & Other Fall Musings
In October I’m looking for shades of red. I’m going to try to make some soup. Wear more denim. Anticipate 1989 (Taylor’s Version). And practice contentment.
In October, I’m looking for shades of red. I’m going to try to make some soup. Wear more denim. Anticipate 1989 (Taylor’s Version). And practice contentment.
Here are some things I’ve been up to, fascinated by, and excited about. In no particular order.
I’ve randomly started cooking a lot. I have no explanation for this phenomenon. I’ve been trying to like cooking for years. I’ve been married for 4.5 years, and nearly the whole time we have existed in the mystery of what’s for dinner. We got married and almost immediately both quit our jobs to start our businesses and pursue our dreams, so dinner was just never that important to us. I have no idea what I’ve been eating for 4.5 years or how we sustained ourselves lol. During COVID, Connor got into cooking and pulled out all sorts of cookbooks. But as his film production business picked back up, we went back to random meals.
In 2021 I started to experience some full-body pain every time I ate. I got tested for every allergy and disease, and nothing came back. It was a really hard season to navigate and I felt defeated and sick. The doctors just told me I probably need to be less anxious (thanks guys, I know). But every time I ate, my stomach felt like it was on fire. I did an elimination diet (cut everything out and then reintroduced it) and the painful process actually changed both Connor and I’s lives. We started eating whole foods, stopped eating so much sugar, and I started feeling better.
So since most meals made me sick, I realized out of necessity that I needed control over my food, and unfortunately, the only way to do it was to make my own. And now, somehow, I’m actually happy in the kitchen. I was incredibly resentful during the entire process…and then one day I wasn’t sick anymore so I finally admitted something worked.
It’s become a creative outlet and stress relief. I get to make something that no one else sees or consumes, it’s just for us and then it’s gone. Kind of magical.
If you’re curious, I landed on a few guiding principles for my eating habits. I still am occasionally surprised by mystery stomach pain, but generally, it is under control. I am gluten and dairy-free. I’ve shifted from chicken to beef and pork. I eat significantly less sugar and cut out artificial flavoring and dyes (i.e. all my favorite candy). I am allergic to carrots, so I don’t eat them. What do I eat? I made a recipe board to get inspired. Some of it does have dairy and gluten, so I just make substitutions as I see fit. Feel free to join me in my chef era.
Kitchen enhancements from my home to yours:
Graza Olive Oil — I love the squeeze bottle!
My favorite striped oven mitts
This milk frother works like a champ
On a work trip to Alaska, I met a wonderful husband and wife team who have a small business harvesting & selling salt blends. I picked up some salt from their store and it’s AMAZING!
I love my cheerful HAY sponge towels
To help me in my cooking era…please drop your recommendations for cookbooks and other sources you use to find recipes (I need them, please help). I am especially on the hunt for good SOUPS!!! HELP!
Further education. I’ve been taking classes from ilovecreatives on graphic design and copywriting. It’s a fantastic resource with really practical directions on the entrepreneurial side of design.
Feeling! Magazine is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
On the O’Brien Jukebox: Gus Dapperton — I don’t quite even know how to describe his sound, but we have been listening to a lot of Gus!
Becoming a diligent Substacker! Substack is new and exciting, and feels like we are all still discovering writers and artists. I just wanted to share some newsletters I’ve been enjoying:
A Business Update. I am pursuing some big dreams again. (You can read all about my tumultuous journey with creative business here). And I am excited and eager to share a new full-fledged digital print shop that innovates the way you get your wall art. I am knee-deep in getting it up and running and wanted to share this ambition with you!
For our subscribers: I have a fun October printout (or phone wallpaper) for you to download here:
P.S. THANK YOU! We love you!
🐚 Read more thoughtfully created articles here
🍒 Let’s be internet friends, please! @ jennaisfeeling
🍉 Shop colorful prints at feeling design lab
🪩 Read the writers’ love story. Hint: we get married omg!
🫖 Shop Color Theory Tea
🪄 Get more inspiration
The Search for Soup & Other Fall Musings
Searching for answer with body stuff can be so difficult. I'm so happy you're finding something that is (mostly) working for you! As someone with IBD, it might not hurt to look for IBS/IBD (if you did and I missed it, apologies, it's a Monday 😅). Cooking can be so relaxing and it's awesome to see it be a way to nourish both your body & mind. My husband cooks most of the meals, but I may be able to steal some recipes off him for you!
#5!!!! Dreaming big again is such a quietly bold act of faith after pain and disappointment. Thank you for sharing that with us-- we’re cheering you on!