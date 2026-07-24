Feeling! Magazine

Feeling! Magazine

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Morgan's avatar
Morgan
3d

When city daycares take the toddlers on a walk to the playground and all the toddlers hold on to the rope to walk together 😭

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1 reply by Jenna O'Brien
Meghy's avatar
Meghy
3d

someone looking back for you in a crowd, watching the sunset over a body of water, when the city you live in wins an important sporting event, and walking home from a night out with friends

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3 replies by Jenna O'Brien and others
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