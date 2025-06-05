Feeling! Magazine

Jenna O'Brien
Jun 5

GROUP PROJECTS!

1. Do you have a signature scent?! What is it, and what does it smell like?

2. Does anyone have some super peaceful, cozy fiction books they love? I'd love to put a list together!

Heidi Singfield's avatar
Heidi Singfield
Jun 7

I found something to add here today when I was out walking the neighborhood with a friend. Someone had left out a beach bucket filled with various colors of sidewalk chalk. There was an invitation written on the driveway to create some art for yourself. We both grabbed some chalk and took several minutes drawing some pictures and a thank you. This really changed the tenor of my day! It’s amazing how the smallest thing can make a big difference!

