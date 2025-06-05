My qualifications to write this are as follows:

What my Wreck This Journal from 2012 looks like I owned a stationery store & tea bar and did the seasonal window displays, merchandising, tea recipe development, and product sourcing — solidifying my love of creative endeavors. In an unexpected series of events, I became Ms. Frizzle. I taught middle school and had to learn how to keep a 12-year-old’s attention (fog machines, live-action Clue, Michael Jackson karaoke, and “field trips” to the school dumpster where we threw funerals for failed dioramas were some of my specialties). Now I work as an actual creative director and designer, and throw allllll the sparkle magic into all areas of life — work, creative projects, our apartment, and hosting friends.

True whimsy cannot be purchased or curated. It is free! It cannot come from someone else or be manufactured. Real, true, pure whimsy comes from your heart and bubbles out!

Here are some of my ideas, suggestions, and advice for living with a little more joy, whimsy, and sunshine:

1. Be more seasonal — in life, in general

Leaaaan into seasons! Remember in elementary school, when the bulletin boards would magically change overnight? One day you'd walk into class and everything was pumpkin-themed? Or how there was always a fall festival or Halloween activity to look forward to? I think we should take a note from the excellence of elementary school teachers and bring a little whimsical seasonality back into our grown-up lives.

I don’t mean this in a wasteful, consumer-y way. I used to have way too many decorations that ended up either in the trash or crammed into a storage box. One cool thing about living in a tiny apartment is that I have to be radically choosy now — I literally don’t have the space for much. So I’ve been rethinking my approach to seasonal decor. I’m inviting rhythm in, not more stuff.

What I mean:

I have a vase — so I fill it with very seasonal flowers. (Dark, warm tones for fall and winter; bright and happy for spring and summer.)

I’m dreaming of investing in plates we use during different times of the year — functional, but still a little spark of joy to look forward to. (P.S. Have you seen birthday plates? I’m obsessed.)

Same goes for linens, napkins, sheets, tablecloths, etc. Everyday things — but easily swapped out for a seasonal version.

I make seasonal playlists to match the mood of each part of the year.

Seasonal scents, too! I rotate our hand soaps, room sprays, and candles to match the vibe.

My desktop and phone wallpapers get swapped out monthly — I’m working on a collection of these to share with you!

We make a lot of coffee and tea at home, and I love rotating what I brew based on the season. (Spring/summer: fruity & floral. Fall/winter: earthy, warm, and grounding.)

2. Walking more and taking the long way home

This seems like a “duh” — but we’re so quick to forget. Like many others, I moved from a drivable town to a walkable city and realized just how much I’d been missing out on by rarely walking anywhere. So, my encouragement to you is this: try walking more often, wherever you live.

When I walk — undistracted by operating a vehicle — I gain perspective. I process feelings. I notice things. Creative inspiration strikes when I see someone’s dog in a tiny jacket, or catch the color of roses blooming in a front yard, or overhear a conversation drifting through the air at the park.

And if you are driving, and time allows — take the long way home. Turn down a road you’ve never been on. Slow down. Look around.

3. Host people often

The quickest way to feel more joyful is to give joy away. That’s the cool thing about joy — it’s one of the only things you can actually pull out of thin air. And when it’s offered to someone else, I think it shows up the most effortlessly and powerfully.

The best way to kick-start that practice? Invite people into your space. Host them. Give them room to be themselves, to unwind, and to do something enjoyable side-by-side with you. It’s a beautiful way to stretch your selfless muscle — to tune into your guests’ needs and create a warm, welcoming environment.

Keep it simple — an after-dinner puzzle, a walk to grab dessert, a board game or deck of cards. Just be wildly present with the people you love, and watch what it does to your heart.

“Being engaged is a way of doing life, a way of living and loving. It's about going to extremes and expressing the bright hope that life offers us, a hope that makes us brave and expels darkness with light. That's what I want my life to be all about—full of abandon, whimsy, and in love.” - Bob Goff, Love Does

4. Turn your kitchen into your favorite restaurant

I’ve been sharing weekly, in my Whimsy Dispatch articles, about my journey of turning my kitchen into my favorite restaurant. It has genuinely changed my life — and made me love to cook!

After moving to an expensive city where dining out adds up quickly, I got serious about learning how to make food we actually want to eat. The kind of food we crave.

Name your kitchen restaurant, brand it, make menus, even start offering take-out to friends! Why not?

5. Read more fiction before bed

When I say fiction, I mean the low-cortisol kind. Not the heart-pounding, edge-of-your-seat stuff. I’m talking books about cute old people, cats, and heartwarming stories — just right for winding down before bed.

I’m curating a list. If you have any suggestions, please leave them in the comments! No phones, no TV, no intense murder plots… just a cup of tea and a brave little feline tale or something equally cozy.

6. Taking physical books & journals with you wherever you go

As a child, I had glitter pens and a notebook with me at all times. These days, that’s mostly been replaced by a laptop or quick phone notes for meetings and scattered thoughts. But lately, I’ve been trying to be more intentional — bringing a book to read or a notebook to jot things down in, instead of reaching for my phone to scroll.

So far, I’ve noticed it makes me feel so much better at the end of the day, like I invested in something real and tangible, instead of just letting the hours blur by.

7. Become more obsessed with being a good friend than finding one

Of course, keep looking for actual good friends — I just suggest shifting your energy toward becoming a great friend first. (Great friends tend to attract great friends… so those will probably follow!)

Unless you moved around a lot as a kid, you may have always been surrounded by the same people — same school, same church, same sports team. Maybe you’ve never really had to go out of your way to make new friends before. But now, you’re learning how. Don’t worry, it’s a skill you can develop and a muscle you can strengthen.

Here are some tips for strengthening the friendship muscle:

Offer encouragement without expecting anything in return.

Be present when they invite you to things.

Be excited for them.

Listen — and remember what they share.

Do something tangibly thoughtful: a random message, a small gift, a surprise coffee drop-off.

Be fair in what you expect from a friendship. (They won’t meet your every emotional need, answer immediately, always agree with you, or be available exactly when you want them to be. And that’s okay.)

Be clear about what you're thinking and feeling, even if you're scared. It’s better to tell someone they hurt your feelings than to avoid them without explanation. (Brené Brown says, “Clarity is kindness.” I used to be so avoidant — and now I know how much lighter life feels when I speak honestly. So. much. better.)

Invite them to do things.

Respond promptly.

Apologize when needed. Don’t be withholding. It’s not weak to say sorry.

Forgive when apologized to. You don’t have to stay best friends forever, but forgiveness lets you move forward. (Your heart will thank you for taking the bitter heaviness off.)

Assume the best. (Past hurt can make this hard — but with a true and good friend, assume the best and ask clarifying questions when needed.)

Play! Make art, sketch, cook a meal, play actual games, go on little quests (like finding the perfect shoes or a random ingredient) together. Watch movies, share ideas, assemble furniture. (You can also reframe this list to see if someone is being a good friend to you. “Does ____ apologize when they need to? Does ______ assume the best in me? Is ____ clear about how they feel?”)

8. Turn your kitchen into your favorite café

I love a coffee shop. Truly, it’s my favorite place to be outside of my home. The smell, the bistro seating, the way my drinks come out so foamy and perfect. It’s magic.

But I can’t go to a New York coffee shop every day. My matcha was $9 the other day, for reference.

So, I’ve decided to invest in making my own home my favorite coffee shop. I’m making seasonal syrups, sharpening my barista skills, and learning how to make matcha just the way I like it.

Tips:

Come up with seasonal menu ideas (I share mine weekly in the Whimsy Dispatch if you want inspiration!)

Try different tea brands and coffee beans — keep rotating your picks to stay excited

Learn how to make your favorite drink at home — ask your local barista for tips or just observe how they do it

Invest in a quality espresso machine once (yes, it hurts a little at first) — but then drink at home forever. Ours has saved us so much money since we bought it two years ago.

9. Talk to strangers on occasion

Don’t forget to acknowledge other people on their journeys while you are on your own.

10. Implementing color into your spaces

Quit being scared of color! You can always paint over it, return it, swap it out. Just give color a shot.

Here’s my tip: create a strong palette — maybe seven colors — for your whole home. Then stick to that palette as you choose art, decor, and furniture. It gives your space cohesion while still allowing you to play.

Add some color to your space and notice how it makes you feel. It’s usually a little braver, a little happier. Here is where I save all my ideas, if you need some inspiration.

Tirana, Albania is always an interesting case study to reference when thinking about adding color to spaces.

11. Implementing color into your clothes

Also — go for the lime green sneaker, the butter-yellow bag, the pink sweater, the red necklace! A little more joy and whimsy will start to seep through the cracks when you add more color to your wardrobe.

If you’re hesitant, start small: try a bright nail color, a bold sneaker, or a fun bag. Just one pop can change the whole vibe. Some more inspiration if you need it.

12. Have a signature scent

One of the coolest things I ever did was develop a signature scent for my store. It was called Indoor Sunshine — we sold candles, room spray, and soap.

So why not do that for my own home? How chic is that — to have a certain fragrance people instantly associate with you? A scent that makes them say, “This smells like your place.” I’m fully on board.

I really like Dedcool’s Xtra Milk for our home (and my personal perfume!)

Other fragrances to explore:

Dossier’s Citrus Matcha — perfect for spring and one of my favorites to put on. Feels: fresh, airy, like you are in your favorite café sipping on matcha.

D.S. & Durga’s Big Sur Eucalyptus — feels: musky, earthy, still fresh & outdoorsy, like you are the best smelling person on a camping trip

Aesop’s Virä — feels: fresh out of the shower, clean, like sipping green tea

Vacation’s signature scent — feels: beachy, nostalgic, and like summer. (Perfect for a seasonal switch-up)

Granado’s Epoque Tropical Eaux — feels: floral, classy, like you are a sophisticated grown person living a spring season in the city

(Please add your own signature scent suggestions in the comments! Would love to know what you wear!)

13. Learn to reframe things you don’t really like to do but need to do

Start thinking of your everyday spaces and routines as set design — little ways to make life feel more cinematic, playful, or elevated.

Examples:

Turn your home workout corner into your very own pilates studio. Add a mirror, a candle, a cute towel, and a playlist you love.

Make your pantry feel like the back of house at a charming café — label things, use baskets, and make grabbing ingredients feel like a curated experience.

Treat laundry like a hotel service to yourself — fold things extra nicely, play relaxing music, and spritz a linen spray after.

See organizing as a chance to redecorate, not just declutter — even rearranging shelves can feel like refreshing the whole room.

Approach eating healthy like you’re crafting a menu at your favorite restaurant — think seasonal ingredients, plating, and a little something fancy for garnish.

Make your entryway feel like a boutique hotel check-in, like a candle, a cute dish for keys, a fresh flower in a bud vase.

Let your morning routine feel like a spa treatment — a robe, facial mist, soft music, and time carved out like an appointment.

Write your to-do list on pretty stationery like you’re a CEO of something fun.

It's all about reframing the ordinary — just a little creative direction can make everything feel more magical.

14. Being more open to trying new foods

Don’t forget the impact of trying new drinks and food. Try items outside your usual comfort zone. Get that weird item on the menu. Embrace the opportunity to find out something new about yourself.

15. Develop “house clothes” that still feel a little put together

I’m trying to channel the sophistication and comfort of Scrooge’s nightgown and cap in my work-from-home life (think: carrying a single candlestick through a dark hallway). Striped pajamas, gingham boxers, cozy knits, and printed sets have helped me feel both put-together and deeply at ease in my space.

I’m currently working on building my sophisticated leisure collection — though, admittedly, it’s still mostly t-shirts from college.

16. Get really good at some games

Master a few card games, Rummikub, puzzling, pool, or crosswords. On a girls’ trip once, I grabbed a $3 crossword book from Walgreens before we hit the beach — and we ended up lying in the sun, answering clues together. It was so much fun.

If you can’t convince everyone to play mermaids, this is a great alternative.

17. Learn to make a great cup of tea

My rising sun and my night cap: a perfect cup of tea. Start the day with a London fog or jasmine green — something bright, fragrant, and full of possibility. End it with a chamomile or herbal chai — grounding, warm, and soft around the edges.

I love how tea is a process I can’t rush. I have to wait for it to brew, to steep, to settle. It invites stillness. There’s something sacred in those quiet minutes, the steam rising, the scent unfurling, the warmth spreading through the mug and into my hands.

It’s not just a drink, it’s a ritual. A punctuation mark at the start and end of my day.

18. Send cards in the mail

Take some time to write thoughtful cards and mail them to friends and family. Even a simple postcard can do the heart so much good, both theirs and yours.

There’s something special about putting pen to paper and choosing words just for one person.

It doesn’t have to be long or perfect. It can be silly, poetic, or just a quick update with a doodle. But it’s fun to pause, write, and send a piece of joy through the mail.

19. Learn to consume, chew on, and process different art forms

Develop your own sense of taste in movies, visual art, and music. How do you do that? Start by engaging deeply with art by yourself.

Visit the art section of your local library, spend time in a museum, or browse museum archives online. Create a photo album of everything that speaks to you — even if you don’t know why it does.

Make your own playlists and challenge yourself to explore different genres. See what common threads start to emerge.

Watch all kinds of movies — especially foreign films — and keep a log. Pay attention to what you love, and what you don’t like at all.

20. Document by journaling

Remember feelings, sights, sounds, and smells by writing them down. I’m the kind of person who urgently needs to pour all my thoughts and feelings onto paper just to keep floating.

The practice of journaling, both to process the present and reflect on the past, has brought so much richness to my quiet time alone.

Some journaling prompts for spring:

What have you outgrown recently — emotionally, creatively, physically? What proof do you have that it no longer fits?

What rhythms are you returning to this season? What wants to be reestablished?

List three places in your life that feel “thawed.” What used to feel frozen there?

What are you preparing for, even if you’re not fully conscious of it yet?

Name something you are planting metaphorically right now. What conditions does it need to grow?

What are your senses craving more of? (Texture, flavor, sound, movement.) Be specific.

Describe the last conversation that made you feel awake. Why do you think it stayed with you?

What part of your identity feels most neglected right now? What would it look like to tend to it?

Where are you being invited to be softer? Where are you being invited to be stronger?

Finish this sentence: “This spring, I want to be the kind of person who...”

I first heard the word “whimsy” from Bob Goff in his book Love Does when I was sixteen. I spent years gripped by anxiety and frequent panic attacks. Then, in my junior year of high school, I experienced my first bout of depression. Around that time, I came across Bob’s words and stories, and they changed me. They gave language to something I hadn’t yet been able to name. His perspective offered a deep well from which I could draw everlasting joy, and it shifted my outlook on life forever.

I love how books can do that, change us forever! That book still sits on my shelf, signed by Bob himself. In college, I had the chance to sit next to him at dinner and ask for his signature. I’ll never forget it.

The idea of whimsy — and the relentless pursuit of joy despite all circumstances — has become a cornerstone of my life. It’s been a balm to anxiety. When I’ve felt panicked and unmoored, I’ve learned to fight for joy by giving it away, and I’ve seen the fruit it bears, both for others and myself.

I collect joy like treasure: images, books, photos, colors, memories. I surround myself with them for rainy days. Because I forget so easily all the joy I’ve known, and all the good that’s still to come.

That pursuit of joy turned out to be a quiet superpower when I faced despair and grief after losing a loved one far too young. It was nearly impossible to keep going, but I had people who gently, graciously pointed me back toward hope.

And just to be clear: you can’t muster that kind of resilient hope from within yourself. You have to draw it from something bigger, something eternal. For me, that’s the good news of the Gospel — it outlasts the confetti, the pajamas, and the birthday cake.

As a designer and writer, everything I make points to hope and joy. (I hope you feel it when you encounter my work!) For the past eight years, I’ve shared color palettes that evoke feeling and memory — little reminders of beauty, posted online for anyone who needs them. Joy is not always trendy. It often ruffles feathers. But it’s necessary for our hearts to stay afloat in a dark world.

I hope some of these reframes and ideas push you, in your own unique way, to keep pursuing a life full of whimsy, joy, and hope.

Go be the creative director of your life! Give away joy like you will never run out!

