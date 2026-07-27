Feeling! Magazine

Feeling! Magazine

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Sarah March's avatar
Sarah March
8h

Sadly, I didn't finish my reading challenge but I did finish 5 books and I feel pretty good about that. Also I'm deep in a Heated Rivalry phase so I'll be speeding through the rest of that series very soon.

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Lynda McDaniel's avatar
Lynda McDaniel
3h

What a wonderful spirit you have! You bring joy to life's simple pleasures and share, share, share with us. Best of luck to you with all your upcoming ventures. Can't wait to see your line of cards!

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