Feeling! Magazine

Feeling! Magazine

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Carolyn Bales's avatar
Carolyn Bales
5h

Summer tastes like breakfast at Grandma's: bacon, peaches, and coffee! (She did have other food too but plainly that was the important part.)

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Shannan Martin's avatar
Shannan Martin
12h

Team Summertime forever! I want it all - the longer days, cotton sheets, cosmos in a mason jar, bike rides just because, novels on the patio, poking around for sea glass, SALADS and grill smoke and I'll even take the humidity. Feel the June!

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