Feeling! Magazine

Feeling! Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jenna O'Brien's avatar
Jenna O'Brien
Jul 8, 2025

GROUP PROJECT! ✏️

1. I’m coming up with a list of summer camp/family trip type of card games. Any favorites I should add?

2. Has anyone figured out a way to reframe laundry or make it more enjoyable? In need of some creative thinking.

Reply
Share
9 replies by Jenna O'Brien and others
Cut+Paste Magazine's avatar
Cut+Paste Magazine
Jul 8, 2025

Every time I open a Feeling! Magazine email I have an entire week's worth of activities/hobbies/pursuits that I want to try. Help! (But also thanks. :))

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jenna O'Brien
32 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jenna O'Brien · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture