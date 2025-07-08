In the throes of the lockdown, I started a loose-leaf tea company. I guess I needed another hobby. My small town in Florida had no specialty tea stores, and I was determined to make one. At the time, my shop was already full of stationery, home decor, and colorful trinkets — but it was equipped with a small commercial kitchen in the back too (it used to be a BBQ restaurant before I moved in). I used the bar space to bring to life a colorful and whimsical loose leaf tea bar! It became a spot known for whimsical seasonal drinks (often Wes Anderson-themed), stellar customer service (the nicest baristas of all time), and an aesthetics-driven but still educational approach to loose leaf tea.

My small team's process of sourcing tea, developing recipes, and creating our own packaged blends was educational to say the least. I had always been an enthusiast, choosing a london fog, matcha, or cup of tea at any coffee shop I’ve ever visited — but I knew very little about where tea comes from and how to brew it myself. We were making our own blends, packing them, and shipping them to coffee shops across the country. Since I decided to close my brick & mortar space in 2021, and ultimately sell the tea brand I developed in 2024, my kitchen has become the latest play-place for my love for tea.

Every day, many many cups of tea are flowing from the small apartment kitchen counters. It feels like a glimpse of something I used to love when someone comes over and I am able to whip them up a really good cup of tea.

I’m finally ready to share some old recipes with you, and bring back a little snippet of that special place, but this time in kitchens big and small of Feeling! Magazine readers! Let’s share this together.

Tea is a ritual that truly and deeply has brought me so much joy throughout the years — I love sharing tea with people! I hope this is helpful for you on your own joyful tea journey.

A Few Lessons in Tea School:

There are hundreds of years of tea processes from around the world to learn about! I feel like I can never learn enough. But here are some brief terms and concepts to deepen your tea knowledge:

Vocabulary

Astringency: the dry mouthfeel in some teas, imparted by tannins

Body: the “weight” of the tea on the palate

Brisk: Describes a live taste as opposed to flat or soft

Fermentation: A term used to describe the natural chemical process that takes place in the tea leaf after withering and rolling when making Black teas. The actual chemical transformation that takes place is oxidation. Even though the term is chemically incorrect, it remains in common usage.

What is loose-leaf tea? And why loose leaf instead of tea bags?

Loose leaf tea is simply tea that does not come in teabags.

“Whole-leaf tea” means tea that’s primarily made up of whole, unbroken leaves. Teabags are usually made from the opposite — low tea grades, such as dust and fannings. Dust and fannings are smaller pieces of tea, so they have a larger surface area than whole leaves. A larger surface area means more opportunities for the essential oils (what makes tea flavorful and aromatic) to evaporate, leaving the tea dull and stale. It also makes the tea more subject to over-extraction (causing bitterness and astringency).

Caffeine Content Guide:

Herbal tea (aka Tisane)- no caffeine

White tea - caffeine equal to 25 percent of coffee

Green tea - caffeine equal to 40 percent of coffee

Black tea - equal to 50 percent of coffee

Matcha - 70 percent of coffee

Types of Teas

GREEN TEAS

Green tea comes in many forms, each with its own regional traditions and tasting notes. Dragon Well (Longjing) is a pan-fired Chinese tea known for its flat, blade-like leaves, toasty aroma, and nutty sweetness, thanks to the Maillard reaction during its firing process. Some modern varieties offer a brighter, more aromatic profile with a crisp finish.

Matcha, a powdered Japanese green tea from regions like Shizuoka, is unique in that the entire leaf is consumed, making it higher in caffeine and antioxidants—an energizing alternative to coffee.

Mao Feng, another beloved Chinese green tea, is soft and floral with pale, fuzzy leaves that steep into a subtly sweet cup. It pairs well with jasmine or citrus for a fragrant, refreshing blend.

Sencha, a staple in Japan, is lightly steamed to preserve its fresh, oceanic flavor, often described as buttery, grassy, or piney. It’s commonly blended with fruit or florals for playful, vibrant twists on a classic.

BLACK TEAS

Black teas are bold, flavorful, and deeply comforting, with origins stretching across China, India, and Sri Lanka. Gongfu-style black tea, originally from Fujian Province, is crafted through a skilled process of extended withering and oxidation, drawing out layered aromas and depth from each leaf.

Masala Chai, meaning “spiced tea,” is a traditional Indian preparation made by simmering strong black tea (often Assam) with a warming blend of spices like ginger, cardamom, clove, and cinnamon. Rich in Ayurvedic roots, chai is best enjoyed with milk for a soothing, spiced cup. *Top Tea Tip: don’t say “chai tea,” that means “tea tea,” you can just say “chai!”

Ceylon black tea from Sri Lanka is known for its brisk citrus brightness and full body, often blended with botanicals like rose, bergamot, or lavender to create floral, juicy brews with a naturally uplifting effect. Whether pure or blended, black tea offers both strength and elegance in every cup.

WHITE TEAS

White tea is the most delicate and minimally processed of all tea types, made from the young leaves and buds of the Camellia sinensis plant. It is gently harvested and dried with minimal oxidation, resulting in a subtle, nuanced brew that’s naturally low in caffeine and high in antioxidants.

The two most well-known varieties are Silver Needle, made from only the tender buds, and White Peony (Bai Mudan), which includes both buds and young leaves. Silver Needle is prized for its ethereal, honeyed taste and soft texture, while White Peony offers a slightly bolder profile—floral, fruity, and fresh with a golden-green infusion and no bitterness.

White teas often take well to light herbal blends, especially with ingredients like sage (earthy and piney), lavender (sweet and calming), or lemon verbena and citrus peel, which brighten and lift the tea’s naturally mellow flavor. Perfect for quiet mornings or a gentle afternoon pause, white teas offer clarity, softness, and subtle complexity in every sip.

HERBAL TEAS

Herbal teas—sometimes called tisanes—are naturally caffeine-free infusions made from flowers, herbs, spices, roots, or fruits. Unlike green or black teas, they contain no Camellia sinensis leaves, making them a soothing option for any time of day. One of the most popular herbal bases is rooibos, or “red bush,” a South African plant known for its smooth, earthy flavor and deep amber color. Naturally sweet and low in tannins, rooibos is often used as a base for both fruity and dessert-inspired blends.

Hibiscus, with its bold crimson hue and tart cranberry-like flavor, is another favorite—especially when served iced. It pairs well with floral notes like rosehip or bright fruits like blueberry and citrus peel.

For those seeking calming or digestive benefits, ingredients like peppermint, chamomile, lavender, and lemon balm are common staples. Spiced herbal blends often feature ginger, turmeric, or licorice root for a warming, anti-inflammatory kick. Whether you’re winding down or looking for a vibrant, flavor-packed cup, herbal teas offer endless variety and wellness benefits without the buzz of caffeine.

from my summer vlog series :)

An aside on Ceremonial Match vs. Matcha:

If you are making matcha lattes at home, you don’t need to buy ceremonial matcha! Save your dollars. Ceremonial matcha, the higher-quality matcha, is traditionally made to be sipped without additives like milk or flavorings. It is supposed to be served alone.

Some people still of course, prefer to use it for lattes because the quality is higher, the color is greener, and you may taste that quality difference. It’s totally a preference thing if someone is doing ceremonial matcha coupled with milk. But it’s good to understand when you are starting out it is unnecessary to use ceremonial matcha for lattes, and not even its intended traditional usage. It is often an upsell (ceremonial is always more expensive) — don’t let good marketing make you think you need the upgrade! Matcha works great. But if you are on a ceremonial kick, power to you! Both are delicious, and I recommend trying them both and seeing what you think.

(Deep dive on matcha coming soon! I did one on earl grey already.)

Recipe Cards:

Here are some easy-to-reference recipe cards for your new tea adventures! Feel free to print them out and keep them near your tea stash for easy reference.

Equipment

You need very little to start up your in-house tea bar! Here are the essential ingredients for really elevating what you can make at home:

A kettle: preferably temperature-controlled, or use a thermometer, so you are able to adjust to the ideal temperature for different tea blends, creating the best possible tea experience. A tea infuser: the ultimate companion to loose leaf tea, your steeping device that holds the leaves and water, then strains. A milk frother: If you want to make tea lattes, this will elevate you from feeling like it’s soupy water tea to an actual latte you’d get from your favorite coffee shop! It makes a huge difference. For matcha (a separate deep dive coming soon): you need a whisk or frother, and a trusty matcha bowl! Having a spout on the bowl is a huge help, unless you want yout kitchen counters to be green.

Here are some recommendations with varying price points, kitchen aesthetics also a considered factor, of course:

Kettles:

I have used a gooseneck temparature controlled kettle from Fellow, and really was pleased. We had bright pink ones in the shop!

Tea Infusers:

I have always used an over-the-mug steeper like this one. It’s super practical and easy to clean.

Milk Frothers:

*note: I have not graduated to a Smeg frother yet, but my mom has it, and when I’m at their house, it is the absolute best milk situation I’ve ever had. Highly reccomend. It’s on my wishlist still — but you let me know if you try it and love it too!

How do you build a balanced collection of teas?

When building your loose-leaf collection, I have a few pointers:

Always pick up some tea from a local spot when you are on a trip. It will be a delightful new tradition. Drink a little while you are on the trip, and then bring it home and reminisce! Collect a variety of caffeinated and non-caffeinated (both morning and night drinks!) Also, collect a variety of different tea types — blacks, greens, herbals, whites. Keep big tins of your favorites, but get little bags of some wild card teas that are unlike what you normally drink. Tea is very giftable. The best way to grow your collection without spending a lot of money is to tell everyone it’s your wish for every birthday and holiday. Fill. that. cabinet!

My Tea Recommendations:

Here are some of my holy-grail, best-of-the-best teas in my collection with some brief descriptions to help you shop. I get a lot of them from my favorite tea shop back in my hometown, Tampa, FL. It is where I first fell in love with tea, and they truly make magical blends — it’s a fantastic small business to support.

✷ Black Teas:

Harney & Sons | Victorian London Fog: A vanilla & lavender-forward earl grey that is absolutely the best smell in the world. Super cozy and delicious with some foamy milk.

Dona | Amber Assam Loose Leaf Black: A smooth classic black tea that feels clarifying and simple.

Tebella | Earl Grey Lavender: Impossibly good london fog material.

Chicago Teahouse | Strawberry Potion: The best strawberry tea I’ve ever tried. Delightfully surprising.

✷ Green Teas:

Raazi Tea | Jasmine: Deliciously smooth and floral green tea that is a great and easy start to the day.

Harney & Sons | Japanese Sencha: I prefer to turn this into a green tea latte with a little honey and milk. The best cozy afternoon pick-up.

Dona | Matcha: My favorite matcha I’ve tried so far. It helps me make a matcha exactly like one I would order at a café.

✷ Herbals:

Tebella | Charleston Chai: Tastes like all-year-round Christmas in a cup. A wonder.

Tebella | Peppermint Pattie: Like a thin mint cookie, but tea.

Tebella | Carrot Cake: Ever have a dessert tea after dinner? Yeah, it’s the best.

I typically order tea from Tebella, Dona, or Harney & Sons. And then if I am ever at a cute little tea shop, I am usually on the hunt to add more to my collection.

Enhance the Tea Routine:

A few fun ideas for bringing it all together (or maybe even some gift ideas for the tea lovers in your life):

Transcendence Syrups: These are the best syrups I’ve ever tried. I like to play around with my tea lattes and make fun home menu items — I feel like these syrups have enhanced that experience wildly! They do not taste artificial; they taste perfectly sweet.

Dedcool Xtra Milk Room Spray: I do not know how to explain it, but this scent just FEELS like a tea room. It is what I diligently try to make my whole life smell like. It feels like a comforting earl grey situation — a perfect pair to your new hobby.

Bedtime Tea Cream: a deliciously inspired nighttime cream for tea-lovers who also want to rub tea on their face because drinking it is not enough! This is just such a fun idea to me!

The Secret Recipe Vault:

all the beautiful photos in this post were taken by my friend Scout Hunt back in the tea days!

Finally, here are a few lovingly crafted secret recipes from my tea bar circa 2020-2021, with a few tweaks and updates to be used in the kitchen rather than a commercial space! I will be dding the actual signature drinks to Friday’s Whimsy Dispatch if you’d like the rest of the vault.

I hope you can use them to bring a little sunshine to your home.

🍋 Iced Tea Lemonade

Use about 1½ teaspoons of loose leaf tea per 6 oz water

To make:

Heat 6 oz of water to the ideal steeping temperature for your tea (usually 200°F for black/herbal, 175°F for green).

Add 1½ teaspoons of loose leaf tea to your brewer or infuser.

Steep for 5 minutes, then strain.

While steeping, fill a shaker with ice, 2 pumps of cane sugar syrup (or 1 tablespoon), and 3 oz of lemonade.

Pour steeped tea directly into the shaker.

Shake well and pour into a 16 oz glass filled with fresh ice.

🍵 Matcha Lemonade

Use 1 teaspoon of matcha and 2 oz of hot water (175°F)

To make:

In a small bowl or matcha whisking vessel, combine 1 teaspoon of matcha with 2 oz of hot water (175°F).

Whisk vigorously until smooth and frothy.

Fill a shaker with ice and add 2 pumps of cane syrup (or 1 tablespoon).

Add 12 oz of lemonade to the shaker and shake well.

Pour lemonade into a 16 oz glass.

Gently pour the matcha on top for a beautiful layered drink.

☕️ Hot Tea Latte

A cozy, creamy classic with your favorite tea and steamed milk

Ingredients:

1½ teaspoons loose leaf tea (black, rooibos, chai, or lavender earl grey work great)

6 oz hot water (195°F for most teas, 175°F for green)

½–¾ cup frothed milk (oat, almond, or dairy)

1–2 teaspoons sweetener or 2 pumps syrup (optional)

Optional: cinnamon, lavender buds, or a flavored drizzle

To Make:

Steep tea in hot water for 5 minutes. While steeping, froth milk until warm and foamy. Add syrup or sweetener to your mug. Strain tea into the mug, then top with frothed milk. Garnish if desired and sip slowly.

🧊 Iced Tea Latte

Creamy, chilled, and subtly sweet—perfect for a hot day

Ingredients:

1½ teaspoons loose leaf tea

6 oz hot water (195°F for black/herbal, 175°F for green)

½ cup cold milk of choice

1–2 teaspoons sweetener or 2 pumps syrup (optional)

Ice

To Make:

Steep tea in hot water for 5 minutes. Strain and let cool slightly. In a shaker or mason jar, combine cooled tea, milk, and syrup over ice. Shake well or stir briskly. Pour into a tall glass over fresh ice. Optional: top with cold foam, vanilla dust, or dried flowers.

🍂✨ Golden Milk (Caffeine-Free Comfort)

Hot Prep

Heat 12 oz of your favorite milk (oat or almond work beautifully).

Add 1 teaspoon turmeric powder, ¼ teaspoon cinnamon, pinch of black pepper, and a splash of vanilla extract.

Sweeten with 1 tablespoon maple syrup or 2 pumps of cane syrup.

Froth until smooth and hot.

Optional: top with ground ginger, cinnamon, or bee pollen.

Cold Prep

Cold froth 12 oz of milk with same spice mix:

1 tsp turmeric, ¼ tsp cinnamon, pinch of black pepper, splash of vanilla.

Add 2 pumps cane syrup or sweetener of choice.

Pour over ice and stir well.

Optional: top with bee pollen or a cinnamon stick.

