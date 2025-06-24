The Ultimate Gift-Giving Guide for Everything
A super practical and heartfelt guide to the art of gift-giving designed to help you think clearly, choose wisely, and give beautifully, even if it doesn’t come naturally.
Gift giving is both an art and a skill. It’s also a muscle that can be strengthened. I see so many gift guides out there, and while they reference unique products, they rarely address the "art" or the "skill" of gift-giving. It’s not all about buying someone the chicest, coolest new thing. It’s about buying something they would genuinely enjoy.
Maybe gifts mean little to you personally. You’d rather spend the day together or receive a thoughtful, handwritten letter. But the cost of having friends and family is often being inconvenienced by learning how to love in a way you do not seek to receive love. Basically, you're constantly learning other people's love languages. And that's a hard challenge! If you've ever done the Five Love Languages test with someone you love, you may discover you receive and give love in opposite ways. That's the case for Connor and me—we are literally opposites!
Part of loving someone is doing the labor of loving them the way they need, not the way that comes naturally to you. So, for the non-gift lovers, trying to navigate birthdays and holidays can produce anxiety. It feels like some sort of mystery to crack rather than a joyful exchange. If you can relate to this, I have written this guide to be a resource and companion for you. A peaceful link to save for later, whenever you need it. (I will always keep it free and available here on my Substack, because I think the art of gift-giving is so important!)
If it's not something that comes naturally to you, do not despair! What an exciting opportunity to learn and grow in a skill, especially one that benefits those around you. Don't worry, I'll be right here to help. Feel free to leave any comments if you have specific questions or anything I can help with!
Reminders:
Good gifting isn’t about perfection. It’s about attention.
Gift-giving is a life skill that can be learned, like how to write a thoughtful note or cook a meal. It can be practiced and personalized.
Welcome to Thoughtful Gift Class! Here is what you need:
Scrap paper
A pen (gel, preferred)
A yummy drink to keep you company while you deliberate
Step One: Understanding the Why
Take a pause to identify the gift category you are entering. Understanding first what the gift is meant to do, and how you would like the recipient to feel. Those principles will guide every decision you make.
Think to yourself: "I want [person's name] to feel [emotion] when they receive this gift from me."
Typical categories of gifting include:
Celebratory (birthdays, weddings)
Comforting (grief, hard seasons)
Romantic (anniversaries, dating)
Thoughtful Just-Because
Milestone Marker (graduation, new job)
Gratitude/Host Gift
Write on your scrap paper:
What category your gift falls into
How you want the recipient to feel!
Once you've identified those factors, you're ready for Step Two!
Step Two: Become a Gift Detective
Instead of starting with "What should I buy?" start here! This is your brainstorming step.
Use the following guiding questions to help you move in a direction rather than scratching your head. As you go through them, jot down any ideas that come up—even the bad ones.
Questions for someone you know well:
A. Daily Life & Routines
What’s the first thing they do when they wake up?
What’s their coffee or tea ritual like?
What do they always carry with them?
What do they do to wind down after work?
What’s something they always forget to bring or buy?
B. Aesthetic & Style
What colors do they wear or decorate with often?
What textures or materials do they love (linen, leather, velvet, glass)?
Do they love vintage, modern, maximalist, minimal, earthy, colorful, neutral?
What are their favorite brands?
If their style were a room in a movie, which film would it be?
C. Desires & Delights
Do they talk about things they want, but never buy for themselves?
What hobbies do they love or want to try?
What would they do on a perfect Saturday?
What are they saving up for?
What scent reminds you of them?
D. Humor & Quirks
What’s a running joke or quote you share?
Do they have a "thing" (always cold, always late, always baking)?
What’s something about them that makes you laugh?
E. Emotions & Seasons
Are they going through something tender right now?
Have they stepped into a new role or chapter (parenthood, move, job)?
What kind of encouragement might they need?
F. Practical Details
Do they have allergies (scented candles, gluten, etc.)?
Are they traveling soon?
Do they live in a small space or have storage limits?
For someone you don’t know well:
Observation-Based Clues
What do they bring with them every day (water bottle, planner, tote, tech)?
What’s on their desk or in their space (plants, snacks, quotes, clutter)?
What do they wear regularly—any repeat colors, patterns, or jewelry?
Do they write with a pen or stylus? Are they analog or digital?
Do they always have a certain drink (coffee, tea, LaCroix)?
Do they mention a pet, kid, podcast, or favorite lunch spot?
Small Talk Sleuthing
"What do you usually do on the weekends?"
"Have you taken any fun trips lately?"
"What’s your go-to comfort food or snack?"
"Are you more of a book, movie, or TV person?"
"Is there anything you’re into right now—a show, a recipe, a game?"
"What’s your favorite way to relax after a long day?"
Step Three: Choose a Genre of Gift
Now that you're in the headspace of the person you're shopping for, decide on the genre of gift. Once you choose a category, decision-making becomes easier. (I’ve included specific gift ideas at the end of the article too!)
✦ Sentimental
A personal gift tied to your relationship or their story.
Best for: Someone you're very close to, someone in transition, someone hitting a milestone, or someone who needs extra love
✦ Practical
A beautiful version of something they use daily.
Best for: Close friends, family, or coworkers you don’t know well
✦ A Little Happy
Something ordinary made luxurious—a silk robe, fancy tea, monogrammed hand towel, leather notebook.
Best for: Someone in grief, someone with excellent taste, or someone underappreciated
✦ Experiential
Tickets, a shared event, a trip, or a meal.
Best for: Someone you know deeply or someone who explicitly says they don't want gifts
Tip: Just pick one genre and do it well. Don’t try to make the gift sentimental AND practical AND luxurious AND experiential all at once. That’s where overwhelm lives.
Example: Your mom would love a new coffee maker, but she's also been wanting a facial. Ask: Does her current coffee maker work fine? When’s the last time she treated herself? What do you want her to feel?
Step Four: When to Start & How to Track
Birthdays: Start planning 3–4 weeks ahead. Set a reminder two weeks out.
Holidays: Shop slowly from October through December. Keep a “gift list” note in your phone.
Gift Pantry: Maintain a rolling list of gift ideas for close friends and family.
Budget: Set it early. Budget per person or by total. Don’t forget wrapping/shipping.
Track: Use a spreadsheet, calendar, or paper tracker. Planning is love in action.
Suggested Budget Ranges
✦ BIRTHDAYS
Acquaintance / Co-worker: $10–$25
Friend (casual): $25–$40
Close friend or sibling: $40–$75
Significant other: $50–$100+
Parent or child: $50–$150
✦ HOLIDAYS (Christmas, Hanukkah, etc.)
Secret Santa / Group exchange: $15–$30
Friend: $25–$50
Spouse or partner: $75–$150+
Family members: $30–$75 each
Holiday host gift: $15–$30
*Set a total holiday budget (e.g., $400 for everyone) and plan from there.
✦ WEDDINGS & SHOWERS
Bridal shower: $30–$75
Wedding gift (solo): $75–$150
Wedding gift (couple/group): $100–$300+
Baby shower: $30–$75
✦ JUST-BECAUSE / THANK YOU / SYMPATHY
Small thank-you: $10–$25
Big thank-you (babysitting, moving help): $30–$75
Sympathy/encouragement: $15–$50
Final Thoughts on Budgeting
Thoughtfulness doesn’t require overspending.
A $12 gift, beautifully wrapped and paired with a note, can outshine a generic $100 item.
Your labor counts: the playlist you made, the loaf you baked, the book you annotated.
In a tight season? A small treat or handwritten letter given with heart is enough.
Step Five: Execute!
Put it all together. Use the Gifting Formula to check your work:
1. Personal Touch + 2. Usefulness or Delight + 3. Unexpected Elevation
1. Personal Touch
This shows that the gift is just for them, not something generic. It might connect to:
Their hobby, taste, or passion
An inside joke or shared memory
Something they've mentioned wanting or needing
Their love language (words, quality time, acts of service, gifts, touch)
Example: A custom playlist + headphones for your music-loving friend.
2. Usefulness or Delight
The best gifts are actually used, OR they spark genuine joy.
“Usefulness” = something they’ll use weekly or daily.
“Delight” = something that feels special, unique, or dazzling.
Example: An unusual candle in their favorite scent, or a kitchen gadget they didn’t know they needed.
3. Unexpected Elevation
This is where you go a level up — not more money, but more thought:
A handwritten card or note
Special packaging or a themed presentation
An inexpensive bonus add-on (i.e., tea with the mug, playlist with the book)
Making the moment (not just the item) feel magical
Example: A book paired with a bookmark you designed + a tea blend + “reading music.” Boom. So thoughtful!
Now check your scrap paper...you should have:
Your intention
The type of gift
The genre
A brainstorm of what this person enjoys
You’re ready. Hopefully, you now have a concept of what you are looking for! Now it’s time to do the shopping!
And Now: Gift Ideas!
I did some shopping for you. Below, you’ll find some of my favorite product recommendations nd brands. These are thoughtful, beautiful, and joyful items that might be the perfect match for the person you're celebrating.
Let your brainstorm guide you. Let your budget set the boundaries. Let your creativity do the choosing!
Here we go!
Gifts for People in a Hard Time:
Dona Chai Concentrate - delicious, easy to make chai concentrate
Big Striped Mug - so roomy for extra large lattes, comes in adorable color waves
Iced Chocolate Striped Eye-Mask - dreamy, extra reminder to rest
Cucumber eye patches - for tired eyes
Salt & Stone | Bergamot & Hinoki - unisex scent that serves as bubble bath too
Flamingo Estate - set of luxury bath items
Levain Cookie Set - sweet treats from my fav bakery
Kate McLeod — Body Routine Set - caring & gentle lotion set
Jet Lag Mask - to rejuvinate the face
Waffle Throw Blanket - for warmth and comfort
Happy Gel Pens - reminders of hope
Water Bottle Infuser - perfect for pairing with tea leaves
Lemon Balm Chamomile Tea - perfect, comforting blend
Yellow & Blue Tea - another great blend of herbal tea
Chocolate Chai Supreme - herbal comforting tea
Insulated Lunch Bag - could fill with homemade snacks/meal
Schoolhouse Floral Quilt - super comforting and weighty
Goose Warmie - for anyone who could use extra hugs
Seasons Oil Diffuser - diffuse comforting scents into their space, could pair with lavender or ylang ylang oils
Tulip Vase Notebook - for fresh starts and journaling out thoughts
Paper Trails Notebook - another adorable covered notebook
Pink pencil pouch - would pair great with a notebook
Active Glow Polish - for self-care (personally use this and adore it)
Manicurist Set - a whole set of glow polish!
Xtra Milk Room Spray - my comfort scent
Tea Classic Candle - a kind and comforting scent
Ember Mug - keeps the coffee/tea warm
Weighted neck wrap - for pain
Hand cream - a little luxury
Flax seed heating pad cover - for post-op or recovery
Xtra Milk body lotion - a comforting scent
Wren Boxer pants - loose, but pretty pants for anyone spending extra time at home
Bonbon Giftbox - sweets do wonders
Heart Locket - a sweet reminder of something lost or gained
Gifts for Men Who Are Hard to Shop For:
Sunday Slipper - cozy for their man feet
Bombas Calf Socks - everyone needs more socks, but these are super soft
Santal 33 Cologne - brilliant scent
Striped pajama set - Elvis-core
History by Mail - for the history lovers
Dark Rum Candle - a masculine scent for his space
Cotton Fisherman Sweater - a classic look
An Actual Fish Sweater - this is Land’s End core
Crawfish Hat - will probably make him look cooler than he is
Bowery Crop Hoodie - a classic, durable hoodie
Core 3 T-shirts - everyone needs basic tees!
Elwood Cap - pair with the shirts!
Classic Yellow Lab Keychain - southern charm
Wilson Keychain - metallic key fob
Industry Desk Set - for the office man
Veiled Fate Board Game -super fun indie board game with a lot of secrets
Moonrakers Board Game - space-themed board game with some complex game play
Fisherman Pocket Tool - a pocket tool, but shaped as a fish
Marshall Headphones - well-designedblutooth headphones
Santal Body Care Set - for a shower restock
Breville Espresso Machine - this would only be if you really, really love them — but it is the best gift ever for a coffee man
Fellow Travel Mug - for the make-at-home coffee guy
Fellow French Press - could be great to travel with too - pair with the Fellow mug!
Suede Boat Shoes - for your East Coast summer
Teak Grill Set - sophisticated tools for the grillmaster
Steel tip darts - self explanitory
New Balance Sneakers - these would work for anyone, I think!
Gifts for Hosts:
Glass measuring cup - turning a practical tool into a sculptural piece
Sweetheart Baking Dish - so every cake they make is heart-shaped, duh
Blue & Raspberry Kitchen Tools - a kitchen drawer reset
Big Night Party Planner - for the person who LOVES to host
Disco Sponges - a fun little bonus gift
Dinner Party Candle - a perfect scent
Edible Glitter - a little chef razzle dazzle
Bread plate - how could you not buy this
Tomato Pillow - couch enhancing for the summer tomato girl
Oyster Platter - for the seafood chef
Roma Heirloom Tomato Surface Spray - a lovely home-warming gift
Wave Pitcher - this would personally thrill me
Bobbin Salt & Pepper Grinder - unique pieces for the kitchen person who has it all
Fruit & Veg Tumbler Glasses - the cutest glass set ever
Big Night Check Tablecloth - a generous, colorful gift for a host
Graza Olive Oil - an easy “thank you for having me” gift
Dusen Dusen Oven Mitt - my favorite striped oven mitt!
Dusen Dusen Apron - matching apron to the oven mitt!
Line Drawing Coasters - such a unique gift
Quincy Olives - elevated bar cart
Ice Cream Float Glass - for summer soirees
Gochujang - elevate the pantry
Dinner Parties Hat - the cutest host gift ever!
Gifts for Best Friends:
Work From Home Candle - cozy vibes for someone who is home alone
Customizable Travel Pouch - super thoughtful and can make it totally “them”
Sunscreen-scented perfume - my favorite summer scent
Fruit Punch lip balm - I stand by the fact this is the best lip gloss of all time
Birthday Cake Shower Gel - for someone sentimental about their own bday
Fira Bag Charm - a little bonus gift
Garden Candle - tomato. candle. I. will. say. no. more.
Stretch Headband - for the get-ready-with-me girl!
Bear Charm - another little bonus gift. Vera Bradley nostalgia.
Dominoes Game - for the gamer host
Big Night Robe - whimsical luxury
Watercolor Set - for the creative friend
Dedcool sample pack - this would be so fun to receive!
Conversation Cards - for the super thoughtful friend
Shark Flexstyle - if you really, really love your friend and want to bless them with at-home blowouts
Scalloped Frame - fill with a photo of you both, duh
Practical Gifts:
Miir Travel Mug - everyone needs a no-leak mug
Yuzu Dishwasher Detergent - an elevated essential
Jasmine Matcha Laundry Detergent - another elevated essential (pair with the dishwasher detergent)
Striped Cherry Bath Sheet - super cute bath towels
Prism Bath Towel - super cute bath towels
Gingham Bath Sheet - super cute bath towels
Japanese Knife Set - elevate their chef skills
Xtra Milk Lotion - super comforting scent
Lint Roller - ever wanted a lint roller to smile at you?
Match vase - pair with a candle
Smiley Oven Mitts - a happier kitchen environment
Ceremonial Matcha - my favorite I’ve tried so far!
Matcha Whisk - pair with the matcha for a complete gift
Maldon Sea Salt - a really practical gift for someone who cooks at home a lot
Retro Bike Helmet - for the bike commuter
Microderm - for home facials
Splendor Blender - for smoothie/protein/sauce making
Egg Poacher - navy blue egg poacher! It’s beautiful!
Luxury Gifts:
Seasons Diffuser - the most elevated-looking diffuser
Agent Nateur Refining Youth Serum - my favorite luxury skincare serum I’ve ever tried - smells like flowers and herbs, all-natural ingredients
Agent Nateur Ageless Eye Serum - I use this with the serum and love it
Medik8 Liquid Peptides - a miracle peptide, for the skincare enthusiast
Ghia Set - non-alcoholic apertif
Aesop bathroom bundle - scrub scrub scrub
Geranium Body Scrub - actually scrub scrub scrub
Resurrection Hand Balm - the best scent of hand cream ever
Dolphin Lighter - a luxury lighter
Ripple Glassware - a new set of glasses for their space
Binu Soap Box - a box of fancy soap bars
Enameled Cast Iron Skillet - for the home chef
Shave Kit - for the man of luxury in your life
Gifts for Girls Girls:
19/99 Highlight Set - a beautiful (and easy to toss in a bag) highlighter
Tower28 Birthday Bundle - super fun birthday makeup set
Dedcool’s Mochi Milk Perfume - a sweet scent
Dae Styling Wand - everyone will use this
Starface Facial Cleanser - this cleanser has a blue tint with shimmer, and so I think it would be perfect for a practical birthday gift!
Nail Stickers - for the home manicurist
Baggu Airpods Case - another practical gift, like a hug for your airpods
Okay… this is the first gift guide that actually made me pause and reflect.
“Planning is love in action” and “the cost of having people in your life is learning to love in their language." Oof.
Bookmarking this forever!!
I am the worst at picking gifts for people. Thank you for this guide!