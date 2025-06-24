This post is part two of this post. Hope you like them both!

Gift giving is both an art and a skill. It’s also a muscle that can be strengthened. I see so many gift guides out there, and while they reference unique products, they rarely address the "art" or the "skill" of gift-giving. It’s not all about buying someone the chicest, coolest new thing. It’s about buying something they would genuinely enjoy.

Maybe gifts mean little to you personally. You’d rather spend the day together or receive a thoughtful, handwritten letter. But the cost of having friends and family is often being inconvenienced by learning how to love in a way you do not seek to receive love. Basically, you're constantly learning other people's love languages. And that's a hard challenge! If you've ever done the Five Love Languages test with someone you love, you may discover you receive and give love in opposite ways. That's the case for Connor and me—we are literally opposites!

Part of loving someone is doing the labor of loving them the way they need, not the way that comes naturally to you. So, for the non-gift lovers, trying to navigate birthdays and holidays can produce anxiety. It feels like some sort of mystery to crack rather than a joyful exchange. If you can relate to this, I have written this guide to be a resource and companion for you. A peaceful link to save for later, whenever you need it. (I will always keep it free and available here on my Substack, because I think the art of gift-giving is so important!)

If it's not something that comes naturally to you, do not despair! What an exciting opportunity to learn and grow in a skill, especially one that benefits those around you. Don't worry, I'll be right here to help. Feel free to leave any comments if you have specific questions or anything I can help with!

Reminders:

Good gifting isn’t about perfection. It’s about attention. Gift-giving is a life skill that can be learned, like how to write a thoughtful note or cook a meal. It can be practiced and personalized.

Welcome to Thoughtful Gift Class! Here is what you need:

Scrap paper

A pen (gel, preferred)

A yummy drink to keep you company while you deliberate

Step One: Understanding the Why

Take a pause to identify the gift category you are entering. Understanding first what the gift is meant to do, and how you would like the recipient to feel. Those principles will guide every decision you make.

Think to yourself: "I want [person's name] to feel [emotion] when they receive this gift from me."

Typical categories of gifting include:

Celebratory (birthdays, weddings)

Comforting (grief, hard seasons)

Romantic (anniversaries, dating)

Thoughtful Just-Because

Milestone Marker (graduation, new job)

Gratitude/Host Gift

Write on your scrap paper:

What category your gift falls into

How you want the recipient to feel!

Once you've identified those factors, you're ready for Step Two!

Step Two: Become a Gift Detective

Instead of starting with "What should I buy?" start here! This is your brainstorming step.

Use the following guiding questions to help you move in a direction rather than scratching your head. As you go through them, jot down any ideas that come up—even the bad ones.

Questions for someone you know well:

A. Daily Life & Routines

What’s the first thing they do when they wake up?

What’s their coffee or tea ritual like?

What do they always carry with them?

What do they do to wind down after work?

What’s something they always forget to bring or buy?

B. Aesthetic & Style

What colors do they wear or decorate with often?

What textures or materials do they love (linen, leather, velvet, glass)?

Do they love vintage, modern, maximalist, minimal, earthy, colorful, neutral?

What are their favorite brands?

If their style were a room in a movie, which film would it be?

C. Desires & Delights

Do they talk about things they want, but never buy for themselves?

What hobbies do they love or want to try?

What would they do on a perfect Saturday?

What are they saving up for?

What scent reminds you of them?

D. Humor & Quirks

What’s a running joke or quote you share?

Do they have a "thing" (always cold, always late, always baking)?

What’s something about them that makes you laugh?

E. Emotions & Seasons

Are they going through something tender right now?

Have they stepped into a new role or chapter (parenthood, move, job)?

What kind of encouragement might they need?

F. Practical Details

Do they have allergies (scented candles, gluten, etc.)?

Are they traveling soon?

Do they live in a small space or have storage limits?

For someone you don’t know well:

Observation-Based Clues

What do they bring with them every day (water bottle, planner, tote, tech)?

What’s on their desk or in their space (plants, snacks, quotes, clutter)?

What do they wear regularly—any repeat colors, patterns, or jewelry?

Do they write with a pen or stylus? Are they analog or digital?

Do they always have a certain drink (coffee, tea, LaCroix)?

Do they mention a pet, kid, podcast, or favorite lunch spot?

Small Talk Sleuthing

"What do you usually do on the weekends?"

"Have you taken any fun trips lately?"

"What’s your go-to comfort food or snack?"

"Are you more of a book, movie, or TV person?"

"Is there anything you’re into right now—a show, a recipe, a game?"

"What’s your favorite way to relax after a long day?"

Step Three: Choose a Genre of Gift

Now that you're in the headspace of the person you're shopping for, decide on the genre of gift. Once you choose a category, decision-making becomes easier. (I’ve included specific gift ideas at the end of the article too!)

✦ Sentimental

A personal gift tied to your relationship or their story.

Best for: Someone you're very close to, someone in transition, someone hitting a milestone, or someone who needs extra love

✦ Practical

A beautiful version of something they use daily.

Best for: Close friends, family, or coworkers you don’t know well

✦ A Little Happy

Something ordinary made luxurious—a silk robe, fancy tea, monogrammed hand towel, leather notebook.

Best for: Someone in grief, someone with excellent taste, or someone underappreciated

✦ Experiential

Tickets, a shared event, a trip, or a meal.

Best for: Someone you know deeply or someone who explicitly says they don't want gifts

Tip: Just pick one genre and do it well. Don’t try to make the gift sentimental AND practical AND luxurious AND experiential all at once. That’s where overwhelm lives.

Example: Your mom would love a new coffee maker, but she's also been wanting a facial. Ask: Does her current coffee maker work fine? When’s the last time she treated herself? What do you want her to feel?

Step Four: When to Start & How to Track

Birthdays : Start planning 3–4 weeks ahead. Set a reminder two weeks out.

Holidays : Shop slowly from October through December. Keep a “gift list” note in your phone.

Gift Pantry : Maintain a rolling list of gift ideas for close friends and family.

Budget : Set it early. Budget per person or by total. Don’t forget wrapping/shipping.

Track: Use a spreadsheet, calendar, or paper tracker. Planning is love in action.

Suggested Budget Ranges

✦ BIRTHDAYS

Acquaintance / Co-worker: $10–$25

Friend (casual): $25–$40

Close friend or sibling: $40–$75

Significant other: $50–$100+

Parent or child: $50–$150

✦ HOLIDAYS (Christmas, Hanukkah, etc.)

Secret Santa / Group exchange: $15–$30

Friend: $25–$50

Spouse or partner: $75–$150+

Family members: $30–$75 each

Holiday host gift: $15–$30

*Set a total holiday budget (e.g., $400 for everyone) and plan from there.

✦ WEDDINGS & SHOWERS

Bridal shower: $30–$75

Wedding gift (solo): $75–$150

Wedding gift (couple/group): $100–$300+

Baby shower: $30–$75

✦ JUST-BECAUSE / THANK YOU / SYMPATHY

Small thank-you: $10–$25

Big thank-you (babysitting, moving help): $30–$75

Sympathy/encouragement: $15–$50

Final Thoughts on Budgeting

Thoughtfulness doesn’t require overspending.

A $12 gift, beautifully wrapped and paired with a note, can outshine a generic $100 item.

Your labor counts: the playlist you made, the loaf you baked, the book you annotated.

In a tight season? A small treat or handwritten letter given with heart is enough.

Step Five: Execute!

Put it all together. Use the Gifting Formula to check your work:

1. Personal Touch + 2. Usefulness or Delight + 3. Unexpected Elevation

1. Personal Touch

This shows that the gift is just for them, not something generic. It might connect to:

Their hobby, taste, or passion

An inside joke or shared memory

Something they've mentioned wanting or needing

Their love language (words, quality time, acts of service, gifts, touch)

Example: A custom playlist + headphones for your music-loving friend.

2. Usefulness or Delight

The best gifts are actually used, OR they spark genuine joy.

“Usefulness” = something they’ll use weekly or daily.

“Delight” = something that feels special, unique, or dazzling.

Example: An unusual candle in their favorite scent, or a kitchen gadget they didn’t know they needed.

3. Unexpected Elevation

This is where you go a level up — not more money, but more thought:

A handwritten card or note

Special packaging or a themed presentation

An inexpensive bonus add-on (i.e., tea with the mug, playlist with the book)

Making the moment (not just the item) feel magical

Example: A book paired with a bookmark you designed + a tea blend + “reading music.” Boom. So thoughtful!

Now check your scrap paper...you should have:

Your intention

The type of gift

The genre

A brainstorm of what this person enjoys

You’re ready. Hopefully, you now have a concept of what you are looking for! Now it’s time to do the shopping!

And Now: Gift Ideas!

I did some shopping for you. Below, you’ll find some of my favorite product recommendations nd brands. These are thoughtful, beautiful, and joyful items that might be the perfect match for the person you're celebrating.

Let your brainstorm guide you. Let your budget set the boundaries. Let your creativity do the choosing!

Here we go!

Gifts for People in a Hard Time:

Gifts for Men Who Are Hard to Shop For:

Gifts for Hosts:

Gifts for Best Friends:

Practical Gifts:

Luxury Gifts:

Gifts for Girls Girls:

