Jenna O'Brien
GROUP PROJECT! Two questions for you today! Would love to get chatty.

1. What are you planning on making this year? Any ideas on your list you are excited about? Maybe learning a new creative skill?

2. “Going Analogue” is trending and there is a lot of discourse on it! Do you think there is merit to the trend, or is it another fad meant to sell product? Is it both? Or should we stop all internet discourse and go make stuff? Haha!

Henry's avatar
Henry
Can a Substack writer be someone's favorite author? Because you are for sure my favorite author. I have a jumble of thoughts:

1. "Making is a balm. It’s a familiar friend." is something I think I'll remember for the rest of my days. It's funny, but true, that we can experience true joy when we create. Now imagine the joy our God felt when creating the heavens and earth—and especially when He created us in His own image. I truly believe creating, no matter how big or small, is a divine act.

2. I love the actionable things we can do! They are so simple and achievable. I feel like social media is full of people saying "do this one simple thing" and it really isn't that simple—or costs way too much money. But making a card? Calling a loved one? Totally doable even with two young boys that barely give you a minute to yourself haha

Thank you, once again, for another top-notch Substack that uplifts and edifies me and gives me something excited about that I can implement in my own life.

