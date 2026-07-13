Feeling! Magazine

Feeling! Magazine

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Adeline's avatar
Adeline
2d

Making a safe home for ideas before asking them to prove anything is such a useful distinction.

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Hannah Lang's avatar
Hannah Lang
2d

Love this, and it was so inspiring! I was also the kid who did all the creative things as a child, free from fear. I miss that feeling!

After having an idea bubbling in my head for a novel for multiple years, I decided to go for it this summer and started plotting/dreaming/researching/writing. It's equal parts exciting and overwhelming and I am similarly reminding myself that I don't need to prove anything yet. I was telling my friend, it feels like half the creative process is just having the audacity to go for it, instead of listening to all the self-doubt. Similar to your process, I'm currently writing a lot in my journal-- I feel like the ideas come easier with pen and paper, but then polish as I put it into digital form. Love the phrase "hope looks like a plan."

Anyways, thanks for sharing this today, it came right on time for me. Love following along with you on here and excited for your new business! Yeehaw for creativity!

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